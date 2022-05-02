(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legalizing sports betting might not be in the cards this year in Missouri. The state House has passed a sports wagering bill, but some Senate members appear to be ready to fold. Senate Republican Leader Caleb Rowden, of Columbia, blames the bill’s likely failure on “getting caught in the crossfire” of other issues taking up debate time -- this year being congressional redistricting. Meanwhile, lawmakers in neighboring Kansas appear ready to legalize sports wagering in their state and use proceeds to try and lure pro teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, to move to the Sunflower State.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Authorities in western Missouri are trying to identify skeletal remains found in Ray County. The discovery was made by a person hunting for mushrooms in a wooded area. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said the remains are believed to be human. The Kansas City Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Washburn University Forensic Anthropology Unit are assisting in the investigation.
(St. Louis County, MO) -- The U-S Geological Survey is seeking information from the public about Friday’s minor earthquake in St. Louis County. The Magnitude two-point-eight earthquake shook the unincorporated community of Peerless Park in the western part of the county and produced a loud boom. The quake borders the New Madrid seismic zone, which is centered near that southeastern Missouri town.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Two Missouri teachers have received awards known to some as the “Oscars of Teaching.” Mark Garascia (garr-RAWSH-sha), an alternative education and credit recovery teacher at Hancock Place School District and Ashley LeRue Gerald (jair-old), a first-grade teacher in the Hazelwood School District, have received the Milken Educator Award and a 25-thousand-dollars cash prize. Ceremonies were held Friday at their St. Louis-area schools to present their awards. In addition, the award includes membership in the National Milken Educator Network, a group of more than 28-hundred top teachers, principals, and specialists dedicated to strengthening education.
(Branson, MO) -- A Missouri mama duck - shepherding her ducklings on the Cox Medical Center campus in Branson – lost two of them when they fell into a storm drain. Not to worry, though -- a CoxHealth Public Safety Officer named Cam bravely rescued the little ones from the drain. The center posted “The great ducky rescue of 2022” on its Facebook page.