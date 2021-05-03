(Cape Canaveral, FL) -- Missouri astronaut Mike Hopkins is finally back on Earth after his return was delayed. Hopkins and three other astronauts were recovered from the Gulf of Mexico Sunday at about 3:00 a-m. They had been living on the International Space Station since November. Initially, they were going to return last Wednesday, but high winds forced SpaceX to bypass two daytime landing attempts. Mission managers switched to a night splashdown to take advantage of calmer weather. Hopkins was the first astronaut to emerge from the capsule, doing a little dance under intense spotlights from the recovery ship. He is a native of Richland, Missouri.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Missouri air travelers will have to continue wearing face masks through the summer season. The T-S-A is extending the face mask requirement for all U-S airports and commercial flights until September 13th. It was set to expire May 11th. T-S-A officials say masks remain an important tool in defeating the pandemic. Kansas City International Airport highly encourages passengers to get vaccinated to lower the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 - but does not require proof of vaccine for travel at this time. On Saturday, Delta became the last U-S airline to stop blocking a middle seat.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Opponents of coronavirus-related restrictions are holding a town hall forum at the Missouri Capitol this week. The "COVID-19 Victims Speak Out" rally is set for 12:00 noon Tuesday in the State Capitol Rotunda. Organizers say that Missouri's pandemic lockdowns are tearing families apart and the victims want answers about the regulations. Several people are scheduled to speak about the physiological effects of face masks and being separated from their loved ones, including Kansas City area Doctor Karladine Graves. The group 'On The Record - Truth in Missouri Government' is organizing the event.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis man was found guilty last weekend of killing his infant son, his former girlfriend, and the girlfriend’s mother. The penalty phase of the trial will likely start today (Monday) for Eric Lawson. He could be sentenced to die for the murders of 22-year-old Breiana Ray, 50-year-old Gwendolyn Ray, and 10-month-old Aiden Lawson. The killings happened nearly nine years ago. Lawson was reportedly angry that his former girlfriend had refused to have an abortion.
(Fulton, MO) -- Fulton Police Chief Steve Myers says he believes a missing woman was kidnapped. Twenty-five-year-old Tori Taylor was last seen a week ago Sunday. The next day, a witness told officers she watched a woman being pushed into a car by three men. Fulton police say they believe their missing person case and the kidnapping incident are connected. Chief Myers says he believes Taylor knew the three men involved in the kidnapping. The suspects are two Black men and one Hispanic man. Myers says there is reason to believe the kidnapping had something to do with drugs.