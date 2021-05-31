(Columbia, MO) -- This Memorial Day weekend marks the return of a somewhat "normal" summer travel season in Missouri. Triple-A Missouri predicted at least a 50-percent increase in holiday travel this year after many businesses were shut down due to COVID last May. The T-S-A reported nearly two million passengers were screened Friday at U-S airports - the highest single-day number since the pandemic began. People traveling by car in Missouri this Memorial Day are paying the third-lowest gas prices in the nation at two-73 a gallon.
(Branson, MO) -- Branson police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left two restaurant employees dead. Officers were called to a parking lot behind the Famous Dave’s restaurant. One of the victims was already dead and the other was taken to a Springfield hospital but died later. Authorities have identified the two victims at 39-year-old Richard A. McMahan of Merriam Woods and 38-year-old Krystle L. Buhl of Forsyth. No arrests have been announced.
(Jennings, MO) -- Authorities in the St. Louis area report a woman was critically injured and a two-year-old child killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night. A police officer found the woman and the boy in the road at about 10:00 p-m. The child was still in a car seat. No names have been released. Police say the woman is in her mid-20s. A group of people was crossing Jennings Station Road when a vehicle speeding in-and-out of traffic hit them. St. Louis County police hope someone will help them identify the driver.
(Lake Ozark, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man at a Lake of the Ozarks bar Saturday night. Troopers say the incident happened at about 10:45 p-m at Shady Gators bar on the dock. The victim was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, but doctors weren’t able to save his life. No names have been released. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says it has two of the three shooting suspects in custody.