(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Legislature managed to pass the 49-billion-dollar state budget last week with only hours to spare. The deadline was 6:00 p-m Friday. The next move is up to Missouri Governor Mike Parson. The spending plan includes additional funding for Missouri’s public colleges and universities. It includes the addition of two dozen staff support positions for the state’s Public Defender System.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A man accused of burning down a southeast Missouri church faces federal hate crime charges. Forty-six-year-old Christopher Pritchard is suspected of arson in the burning of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cape Girardeau a year ago. Authorities say two people reported smoke was coming from the church and they saw a man believed to be Pritchard watching it burn. He left before emergency responders arrived.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The deaths of a man and woman are being called a double-homicide by investigators with the Kansas City police. Officers were called to a railyard near Interstate 29 and adjacent to the Missouri River Friday morning. Police say it was apparent the victims had been beaten. Homeless advocates say the man and woman were known to them. No names have been released and it hasn’t officially been determined how they died. Police say they could see no apparent gunshot wounds.
(Kennett, MO) -- An Arkansas man accused of committing sexual acts with a minor is being held in Dunklin County on a one-million-dollar bond. Forty-one-year-old Matthew Austin Prewett was charged last week with rape and sexual exploitation of a minor. Authorities tracked Prewett down after being called to a Kennett hospital. When the victim’s phone was searched, investigators found videos and photos of Prewett and the underage victim.
(Branson, MO) -- Country music star Mickey Gilley has died in Branson. Gilley is known for starting the Urban Cowboy movement in country music and influencing generations of country singers. He had played 10 shows on the road last month. Gilley earned 39 top-10 hits and had 17 number-one songs during his career. He opened his famous honky-tonk Gilley’s in Pasadena, Texas in 1971. He also starred in television series like “Murder She Wrote,” “The Fall Guy,” “Dukes of Hazard,” and “Fantasy Island.”