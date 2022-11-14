(Statewide) -- Widespread light snow is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning across Missouri. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation of one to two inches is expected statewide. Since the Missouri Department of Transportation has a shortage of workers helping with winter weather operations, expect roads to be slick in some areas. Parts of southeast Missouri had snow over the weekend, including five inches in Fredericktown and more than six in De Soto.
(Statewide) -- The votes are in and U.S. Senate Democrats will stay in control of that chamber. On Twitter, Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican, says, "The old party is dead. Time to bury it. Building something new." He says, "You can't expect independent voters to vote Republican unless you give them an agenda they care about." Senate Republicans could hold a leadership vote this week. Hawley and incoming Republican U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt have both expressed opposition to Mitch McConnell being the top Republican leader in that chamber.
(Statewide) -- Days after Missouri voters approved legalizing marijuana, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services has released draft regulations for the adult use market and opened a public comment period. The agency, which will have regulatory authority over the program and be responsible for issuing cannabis business licenses, started initial work to prepare the rules back in August. Officials are encouraging residents to submit public comments over the next two weeks to help finalize the regulations. Visit health (dot) MO (dot) gov for more information.
(Statewide) -- Flu cases are on the rise in Missouri. The State Department of Health says lab-positive flu cases jumped to more than 1,700 in the latest week's information, compared to the previous week's roughly 900 recorded flu cases. The most flu cases are in eastern and northwest Missouri. The flu is particularly hitting the demographic of babies to those who are 24 years old.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging motorists to slow down and move over when authorities are responding to crash scenes on highways. They include police, fire, EMS, tow truck operators, and highway workers who respond to traffic incidents, assisting drivers and helping keep traffic flowing. MoDOT says that, per state law, drivers are required to move over or slow down.