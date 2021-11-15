(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police have shot one man to death while responding to a mass shooting incident early Sunday. Five people were wounded. Two people were reportedly exchanging gunfire outside a bar at about 3:00 a-m when officers arrived. One suspect fired a shot into a crowd of people as he was running away. Two officers followed into an alley where the 30-year-old suspect was fatally wounded. Authorities are still looking for a second suspect who got away. Police say all five shooting victims are in stable condition. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting. No names have been released.
(Lee’s Summit, MO) -- Lee’s Summit police report a dead baby was found in a trash can outside an apartment last week. A man called 9-1-1 to say he found the infant’s body in a closet and he was so rattled by the discovery he threw the remains in the trash. No charges have been filed. Police say the case is currently classified as a death investigation. The man told detectives he came home from work and found his girlfriend lying in a pool of blood. He said he heard a paramedic say the girlfriend might have had a miscarriage. He said he found the human remains later that night.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City man has suffered serious injuries after interrupting people who were breaking into cars. The victim told police he heard the sounds of someone breaking into cars in a nearby parking lot at about 5:45 a-m. He says he went to see what was going on and told the suspects to leave. One of them pulled a gun and shot him before running away. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. No names have been released and police haven’t announced any arrests in the case.
(Ballwin, MO) -- St. Louis County police report three teenagers died and two more were injured in a Sunday morning crash. The car the teenagers were riding in left the road and hit a tree before catching on fire. Police say the accident happened just after 4:00 a-m in Ballwin. Police say the three teenagers died before they could be rushed to a hospital. Injuries to the other two are described as life-threatening. Authorities say the victims all appeared to be in their mid-to-late teens, but their identities weren’t being released.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The National Weather Service and state emergency management are encouraging Missourians to get ready for winter this week. They're using Winter Weather Preparedness Week (11/15-19) to remind us it brings frigid temperatures, snow, and ice, plus dangerous driving conditions. Officials say to avoid non-essential travel during winter storms and when road conditions are poor. But if you must drive, put an emergency kit inside the vehicle in case you become stranded. Families should also create an emergency plan at home with an emergency kit when power outages are possible. Several parts of Missouri received the first snowfall of the season Thursday and Friday. Snow and ice were contributing factors in more than 55-hundred crashes in the state in 2020.