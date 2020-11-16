(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Legislature is scheduled to meet in special session this week as coronavirus cases surge in Jefferson City. The capital city has the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the state. Bus service was suspended due to staffing shortages caused by the virus and the Missouri River Regional Library closed to patrons. Nearly 200 lawmakers are coming to Jefferson City. Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden told the St. Louis Post Dispatch the virus "certainly is on our mind" and added, "we'll do what we need to do to keep things safe.” There are no mask requirements or significant COVID restrictions in Cole County.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Public health officials in the Kansas City area are urging a number of actions to slow the spread of COVID-19. The directors of six health departments in the metro are calling on everyone to wear masks and to work from home and conduct business virtually if possible. The public health directors want local elected leaders to limit gatherings to ten people and close bars and restaurants by 10 p-m. They're also recommending a 14-day self-quarantine for anyone who travels to attend a family gathering.
(Oconomowoc, WI) -- Sexual assault charges have been filed against a 19-year-old Wisconsin man. Nathan Nehs is accused of driving to Missouri last September and picking up an underage girl, then bringing her to his home. Along the way, they threw the girl’s cell phone in a sewer so she couldn’t be tracked. Investigators say Nehs met the victim three years ago through an online gaming platform when she was 11. He’s accused of holding her captive in his bedroom at his parent’s home for several weeks. When the parents found her, she told them she was 16 years old, but they still took her to the police. The girl’s name hasn’t been released. Her family reported her missing almost two months ago.
(Joplin, MO) -- Authorities in southwest Missouri say a man driving a stolen car killed himself Saturday afternoon after he was surrounded by law enforcement officers. A Carterville police officer tried to stop the 27-year-old Webb City man at about 2:30 p-m. When he refused to stop, the chase began. At one point, authorities say the man stole a second car and finally stopped after crashing into several cars. Deputies say he fired a shot at them as they moved closer, then fired a second shot, killing himself. No officers or deputies were injured.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A 16-year-old St. Louis gunshot victim is reported to be in stable condition after suffering two wounds Saturday just before noon. Police were told he was arguing with an 11-year-old boy when the younger boy pulled out a gun and fired two shots. The teenager was hit in the arm and leg. He is expected to survive. The younger boy was taken into custody at the scene on the city’s north side and turned over to the St. Louis Juvenile Courts.