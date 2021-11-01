(Lee’s Summit, MO) -- A seven-year-old boy has died from the injuries he suffered when he fell off a hayride in Lee’s Summit last weekend. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a tractor was pulled the trailer the boy had been riding on and he was “clinging” to the trailer after he fell. He suffered critical injuries when the trailer hit him and he died at a hospital Saturday night. The boy’s name hasn’t been released.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court will hear a constitutional challenge to a new state law called the “Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights.” That law was passed last year. It streamlines the testing and tracking of rape kits and outlines rights about medical examinations, forensic evidence, and interviews. Hearings on the case begin Tuesday. The director of the Missouri Public Defender System, Mary Fox, several system attorneys, and some clients maintain that the bill violates the Missouri Constitution. They say it violates fair trial rights, free speech, and other protections.
(Imperial, MO) -- Authorities in Jefferson County are asking the community for tips in a homicide investigation. Sheriff's deputies found 30-year-old James Rhodes of Imperial suffering from severe injuries Friday morning near East Four Ridge Road. Rhodes was taken to a hospital where he later died. Investigators are not commenting on his suspected manner of death and no suspects have been arrested. Anyone with information about Rhodes' death or where he was late Thursday or early Friday should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office detective bureau (636-797-5515).
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Today (Monday) is the first day for open enrollment for Iowans seeking health coverage through the federal Affordable Care Act. Plans are offered in all 114 counties in the state. Missouri Insurance Commissioner Chlora Lindley-Myers says people should start the enrollment process early. That gives them more time to find the plan that fits their needs best and to discover what tax credits they may be eligible to access. Open enrollments runs through January 15th.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Tim Grunhard will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor before tonight’s (Monday’s) home game against the New York Giants. A special ceremony will be held at Arrowhead Stadium just before kickoff. Grunhard was the Chiefs’ starting center for 11 seasons, appearing in 169 games. He also started 120 games in a row – the fourth-longest streak in team history. Grunhard becomes the 50th person honored by the Chiefs with his selection.