(St. Louis, MO) -- Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine say they will enroll up to 500 adults during Phase-3 of their clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine. The St. Louis-based university is a testing site for Johnson and Johnson’s study called the ENSEMBLE trial. The safety and effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate will be evaluated. Scientists are looking for adults 18 and older who are at risk of getting infected and whose condition is stable. A spokesperson says it’s possible it may be determined if the vaccine is useable by the first of next year.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Three local civil rights groups are said to be cautioning the N-B-A against basing the Toronto Raptors in Kansas City as a temporary home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those groups are the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City, and the Kansas City, Missouri chapter of the N-A-A-C-P. They cited Kansas City as a place where law enforcement has demonstrated extreme hostility and excessive forward toward Black people. It also says racial profiling by police is routine and blames city leadership for failing to take meaningful action
(Ste. Genevieve, MO) -- Today (Monday) U-S Senator Roy Blunt is in Ste. Genevieve to celebrate the new National Historical Park there. On Friday, Blunt and U.S. Representative Jason Smith announced that U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt has completed the final step to formally establish the national park. In February 2019, Blunt successfully secured authorization from the National Park Service to acquire land for a modern visitor center space at the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park.
(Galena, MO) -- Officials in Stone County have covered a replica hangman’s noose in the county building during the voting process. Some Democrats had complained it amounted to intimidation for Black voters. The Stone County building is located in downtown Galena about 20 miles northwest of Branson in southwestern Missouri. A county official says the replica hangman’s noose is part of a historical exhibit marking the last legal execution by hanging in the state. That happened in Stone County in 1937. Stone County Clerk Cindy Elmore says the display has “nothing to do with the election office.”
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Chiefs won for the seventh time in eight games with a 35-9 thumping of the winless New York Jets. Patrick Mahomes threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns, completing passes to 11 different receivers. Tyreek Hill caught two of the scoring passes as Kansas City increased its lead over the Las Vegas Raiders in the A-F-C West to two-and-a-half games. The Chiefs host the Carolina Panthers next Saturday.