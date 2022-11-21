(St. Louis area) -- The federal government has approved nearly $116 million in aid to help the St. Louis area recover from historic flooding in July. Governor Mike Parson’s Office says more than 13,500 households have been approved for about 43-million in Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. The National Flood Insurance Program has paid over 40-million in claims for flood insurance policyholders. The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved about 33-million-dollars in disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses. With the onset of cold weather, homeowners who applied for FEMA aid and had flood-related damage to furnaces or HVAC systems could still be eligible for reimbursement and should submit estimates or invoices to FEMA. The federal agency says those approved for assistance could be eligible for rental aid if a need for a temporary place to stay has arisen as repairs are being made.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System has lost close to $1 million. The system invested in a private equity firm that, then, invested it in FTX, a Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month. Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley demanded to see correspondence from the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. Commodities Future Trading Commission, the Biden Administration, and Democratic Party officials following FTX’s collapse. He claims that the party profited from donations made by the cryptocurrency’s founder, who donated millions to Democratic candidates and left-leaning organizations.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The new Missouri House district map is one reason why House Democrats will have more lawmakers in the upcoming session in January, according to St. Louis Public Radio. The new electoral legislative district map that was created earlier in the year saw democrats win 13 of the 20 competitive seats in the November election, which shows the Missouri Democrats getting the highest house seat count since 2012. Unofficial election results from the Secretary of State shows Democrats walking away with 52 seats as compared to the Republican Party’s 111 house seats. Anita Manion, who is an assistant professor of political science at the University of Missouri-St. Louis adds that candidates who campaigned in person, compared to two years ago, also helped increase their numbers.
(Washington D.C.) -- A new report released found that 345,000 Missouri children are in families with incomes too low to qualify for the full federal child tax credit, according to a report from the Missouri Independent. Most of the lowest-income families don’t earn enough to qualify for the $2,000 federal benefit per child, which is connected to a family’s earnings and income taxes. For six months in 2021, the program was expanded, including by making the full amount available to children in the lowest-income families, but the reform was not made permanent, and the changes expired in January.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County in west-central Missouri for denying an incarcerated individual access to medication after he was diagnosed with HIV. After the individual was diagnosed while in custody, his pleas for treatment were allegedly ignored, so says the ACLU, and his symptoms worsened. When he was able to access the medication, he reportedly was not administered it properly or on a consistent basis. The ACLU is seeking a preliminary injunction from the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri to ensure that the client has continued access to the medication.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Attorney General and 39 other state attorneys general has settled with Google over its location tracking practices. It was a $391.5 million multistate settlement and Missouri will receive nearly $8.7 million. As detailed in the settlement, the attorneys general found that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014. This marks the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in U.S. history.