(Jefferson City, MO) -- With the deadline to adopt tentative legislative district boundaries looming one month from tomorrow, partisan tensions have slowed the work. The 20-member commission work on district boundaries for Missouri House members has split largely along party lines as Republicans resist Democratic efforts to extend the public comment time. The Republican chairman of that commission wants to keep the draft map confidential while Democratic members have been publicly posting the possible maps.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis homeowner tells police he shot a burglary suspect as the man in his 20s tried to enter his home through a kitchen window. Police got the emergency call Friday at about 11:00 p-m. When officers arrived they found the wounded man on the home’s back porch. The homeowner said he fired one shot. The alleged burglar died before he could be taken to a hospital. The homeowner was taken into custody while the investigation is completed.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City man is hospitalized for treatment of critical injuries after his wife accidentally ran over him with their car – twice. The man’s name hasn’t been released. He and his wife stopped on a Kansas City street Saturday afternoon when they ran over a bowling ball. The man went under the car to get the ball out. While he was doing that another man came up to the car, reached inside, and grabbed the women’s purse. While she was struggling over the purse, she accidentally hit the gas pedal and drove forward over her husband. When she heard him yell, she backed up, accidentally running over him again.
(West Plains, MO) -- A West Plains couple has died in a house fire. Firefighters were called to the home Friday night and the 9-1-1 caller said the couple was stuck inside. Two bodies were found. Authorities haven’t identified the victims, but they say they believe they are the homeowners. The Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the fatal incident with West Plains police. Six other fire departments responded to offer mutual assistance.
(Washington, DC). -- The investigation into alleged sex and labor trafficking by a Philippines-based church indicates there could be victims in Missouri. Administrators at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ are accused of coercing girls and women to have sex with their church leader under threats of "eternal damnation." The federal indictment alleges they brought church members to the U-S via fraudulently obtained visas and forced them to solicit donations for a bogus charity. Prosecutors say the soliciting operations led to forced labor, labor trafficking, document servitude, marriage fraud, and money laundering. The F-B-I believes victims may be in the Kansas City area. Missouri ranked 17th in the nation for reported human trafficking cases in 2017.