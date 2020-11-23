(Chillicothe, MO) -- People living in Livingston County are working together to stop expansion plans that would result in 10-thousand-500 pigs at a concentrated animal feeding operation. Opponents calling themselves "Friends of Poosey" say the air pollution and pig waste would destroy the landscape. Governor Mike Parson supports the meat producers and he signed a bill last session that nullifies about 20 county health ordinances. The operation would be located about three miles from the Poosey Conservation Area in northern Missouri – a favored spot for anglers, hikers and hunters.
(Salem, MO) -- Authorities in Dent County say a Salem woman was backed over and killed accidentally by a minivan driver last Friday. The driver didn’t see Valeria Hopwood because she was kneeling. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors weren’t able to save her life. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug possession. She will also face a charge of failing to register her vehicle.
(Clayton, MO) -- The ban on indoor dining continues in St. Louis County. A judge rejected an effort by the Missouri Restaurant Association and about 40 restaurant owners to end the mandate issued by County Executive Sam Page. Judge John Lasater denied a temporary restraining order Friday, saying the goal of the indoor-dining ban is "trying to protect the public." An attorney argued that county officials have “presented no evidence that anyone got COVID-19 from any restaurant in St. Louis County.” The ban will remain in place while the case proceeds.
(Mansfield, MO) -- An 18-year-old driver has drowned after her car stalled in water over a county road near Mansfield. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Aliyah Wedge of Mansfield drove into the water at the Wolfe Creek Crossing. She called 9-1-1 for help and the dispatcher told her to get on top of her car while help was coming. She apparently drowned after getting out of the car. Wedge is the third drowning victim in Troop-G this year.
(Hannibal, MO) -- Officials in Hannibal say their long-planned riverfront project is finally complete. While many locations are closing up due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city in northeast Missouri is no longer just about the Mark Twain Cave Complex. A new marina and boat ramp have been built, along with docking locations for large riverboats. The renovation project was opened to the public Friday. City officials say they followed many of the suggestions from Hannibal residents while updating Nipper Park. Phase-2 begins next with benches and storyboards and flag poles to be erected.