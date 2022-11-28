(Jefferson City, MO) -- A federal judge ruled Friday that the daughter can’t witness her father’s execution. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes of the Western District of Missouri denied the motion for 19-year-old Khorry Ramey to attend the scheduled execution of her father, Kevin Johnson Junior on Tuesday, November 29th. The American Civil Liberties Union, on Ramey’s behalf, filed a lawsuit requesting her to be present at his execution, but law forbids anyone under 21 to witness the execution. She sought declaratory judgement on the basis that her First and Fourteenth Amendment constitutional rights were violated.
(Springfield, MO) -- A 31-year-old Springfield, Missouri man was sentenced by a U.S. District Judge to 19 years and seven months in federal prison without parole on child sexual exploitation charges. Kody Ryan Kelso was the subject of an undercover investigation in the United Kingdom dating back to 2021. Kelso used an online teen dating site to contact a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl, but was an undercover law enforcement officer. Law enforcement discovered nearly 8,000 chat threads with different users over several social media applications where he would sometimes send pornographic images of himself to these underage users in addition to requesting nude images. Kelso was also sentenced to spend 15 years of supervised release following incarceration.
(Lake of the Ozarks) -- Two men drowned this weekend in the Lake of the Ozarks. State Highway Patrol Troop F recovered the bodies of both men, ages 24 and 25 from the country of India. The patrol reported that one swimmers began struggling in the water and submerged. The other man tried to rescue him but did not resurface. KOR -10 reports that the first body was recovered Saturday around 4:00 pm and the second was recovered on Sunday morning around 9:00 am. Next of kin has been notified.
(Jefferson City) -- The Missouri Supreme Court will hold oral arguments on Monday for whether Kevin Johnson’s execution should be postponed. This is happening just one day before he is scheduled to die for the killing of a police officer, Sgt William McEntee in 2005. Johnson’s execution is scheduled for Tuesday, November 29th. Johnson's attorneys contend racism played a role in his getting the death penalty, and that his history of mental illness should have been considered along with his being 19 years old.
(St. Joseph) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, the ranking Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, says there is a very good chance Congress will have to intervene to prevent a rail strike that could cripple the economy. A major railway union last week rejected a contract negotiated by the Biden administration. Congress has the power to step in and impose terms. That last time it did so was 1992