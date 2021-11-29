(Jefferson City, MO) -- The director of the Missouri Department of Transportation says the current shortage of snowplow drivers is somewhere between an emergency and a crisis. Patrick McKenna says his department’s worker shortage is so severe it will impact its ability to clear Missouri roads this winter. McKenna says it will take his crews longer to clear the roads after storms pass through. He says drivers earn 15 to 17 dollars an hour and that is well below the national average. He says virtually nobody signed up to do the job this year and normally 200-to-300 drivers are added. McKenna says the first couple of storms are the ones he is most concerned about.
(Hannibal, MO) -- Businesses only have a few more days to apply for a state grant they can use to promote Missouri-made products. The state Department of Agriculture's Missouri Grown program is awarding one-thousand-dollar grants to cover expenses related to the promotion and sales of locally made products. Lauren Jackson with Mississippi Marketplace in Hannibal says they put the grant money to good use. She said it allowed them to do a lot of marketing and also separate events based on Missouri products - plus put up a billboard. The application deadline for the Missouri Grown Retail Promotion Matching Grant is Wednesday December 1st.
(Marshfield, MO) -- A Marshfield insurance agent has pleaded guilty to charges she defrauded an elderly couple. Lacey Stokes entered the plea in Webster County Court. The charges were filed in May when the couple filed a police report saying they had paid 53-hundred dollars in premiums for auto, farm, home insurance, and coverage for a cabin and dock. They had learned the insurance company never received payment for the policies. The state of Missouri is reportedly investigating nine cases against Stokes.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state of Missouri wants to continue the practice of having a private company handle calls about jobless benefits. A California-based company has been paid 18-million dollars to handle the assignment since October of last year. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is seeking bids from private companies to run a call center helping that agency process claims. The state wants to continue to contract the job out despite the fact the unemployment rate has dropped to three-point-seven percent – about the same as it was before the pandemic.
(Trenton, MO) -- A northern Missouri man appears in court later this week to face felony charges, including domestic assault. Todd Anthony McDowell of Gallatin is being held in the Grundy County Jail. He is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday morning. Prosecutors say McDowell is charged with burglary and domestic assault – both felonies – and a misdemeanor charge that he violated an order of protection.