(Jefferson City, MO) -- Members of the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee will meet Tuesday to discuss a one-point-three-billion-dollar COVID-19 spending bill. Leaders put off that discussion two weeks ago after several senators and staff members tested positive. As it stands now, the full Senate would debate the spending bill Wednesday as part of the special session called by Governor Mike Parson. A December 30th deadline looms for Missouri lawmakers to decide what to do with the money from the federal CARES Act. It could go to school nutrition programs, job training grants, a domestic violence program, or be used to fund a child support payment program.
(Ozark, MO) -- A Christian County woman will be on probation for the next five years for the role she played in the death of a three-week-old baby. Twenty-eight-year-old Amber M. Weeks pleaded guilty to four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child last month. Christian County deputies were called to a home nearly three years ago on reports of an unresponsive baby. The child was dead and Weeks was charged six months later. She was sentenced to seven years in prison on each of the four counts, but that sentence is suspended as long as she doesn’t violate the terms of her probation. Three other people also face charges.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new website offered by the state of Missouri contains information about COVID-19 vaccines and how the state will respond when those vaccines are available. MOStopsCOVID-dot-com was launched last week. It includes information on the safety of the vaccines, research and production processes, and when they might be eligible for vaccination. Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine plan was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month. A national panel of U-S advisers will meet Tuesday to decide how the first supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed after they are officially approved.
(St. Peters, MO) -- The body of a 22-year-old St. Peters woman was found Friday, about 12 hours after her family reported she had disappeared. Amethyst Killian had left to do some shopping at a convenience store and never returned home. When family members went searching for her they found some personal belongings. Police found the body last Friday in Old Town St. Peters. The St. Louis Area Major Crimes Unit is calling the death an apparent homicide, but offering no details about what might have happened. Killian was five months pregnant.