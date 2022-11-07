(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has blocked parts of a new sweeping elections law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP requested to have those parts of the law blocked. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
(Statewide) -- Missouri’s drought conditions have eased a touch from last week but about 93-percent of the state is still experiencing dry conditions. State Climatologist Pat Guinan says the ground is still thirsty. Showers and thunderstorms are expected statewide through Saturday. Hail and damaging winds are also possible.
(Nodaway County, MO) -- A bowhunter killed a deer with an extra skull and set of antlers while hunting in northwest Missouri’s Nodaway County. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the extra skull and set of antlers were locked in the deer’s rack. The hunter got permission to legally take the extra parts. In Missouri, deer archery season is through November 11 and again from November 23 to January 15.
(Springfield, MO) -- A pregnant Arkansas woman picked up for what she believed was a job interview was found killed in Missouri. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says the woman’s unborn child was removed her body and found elsewhere in McDonald County. A southwest Missouri couple is accused of killing the woman to claim her unborn child as their own. Prosecutors say the victim had met someone named “Lucy” at a public library in Arkansas a few days before she was shot dead. “Lucy” and the Arkansas woman had discussed job opportunities and offered to drive the mother to meet her supervisor. The suspect’s husband is accused of burning the body.
(Columbia, MO) -- A report says Missourians report higher rates of long COVID than the U.S. average. A University of Missouri Extension study brief says of Missourians who previously had COVID, about 37-percent reported symptoms lasting three months or longer, compared with roughly 33-percent of all Americans. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the percentage of Missourians reporting difficulty remembering or making decisions – known as “brain fog” – is up 15-percent from pre-pandemic levels and is higher than the U.S. average.