(Washington, DC) -- Only one member of Missouri's delegation supported U-S House passage of the bipartisan infrastructure package. All six Republicans and Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush voted "no" on the one-point-two-trillion-dollar plan. Bush said a vote in favor would have "jeopardized our leverage to improve the livelihood of health care workers, children, caregivers, seniors, and the environment." Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says the legislation will bring nine billion dollars to Missouri to upgrade roads, bridges, public transit, airports, and broadband access. G-O-P Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer called it nothing more than " Democrats' Green New Deal two-point-oh and a pathway to their massive socialist spending bill." Republican Senator Roy Blunt voted "yes" when it passed his chamber.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Two women are charged with homicide after the discovery of a man’s body in Kansas City. Officials say a city worker was looking into illegal dumping when he found 56-year-old Malvin Wallace dead in a wooded area. Wallace’s body was discovered in a plastic container that had been wrapped in black tape. Michele Props of Gardner, Kansas was charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence last month. Two days later the same charges were filed against Kaitlyn Andes of Kansas City. Authorities haven’t said how or why Wallace was killed.
(Iowa City, IA) -- An Iowa man who was trying to shoot a squirrel in his yard with an air rifle and hit a man in a car is now facing charges. Twenty-year-old Gabriel Heefner of Missouri was just driving by in his car. Iowa City police found him October 17th at an accident site and he had been shot. Sixty-nine-year-old Philip Olson heard about the accident and turned himself in --telling police he was trying to shoot a squirrel with a .22 caliber air rifle. City code prohibits shooting an air rifle, toy pistol, toy gun, or slingshot within city limits – and Olson faces a code violation. He also is facing D-N-R charges of hunting without a license or habitat fee, unlawful attempt to take a squirrel, and shooting a rifle over a highway. The man who was shot remains in the hospital.
(Wentzville, MO) -- An 11-year-old Missouri girl has been hospitalized after her exposure to liquid elemental mercury. Three households were evacuated. A Wentzville mother, Jen Niswonger, took her four children to see a doctor last summer when they all broke out in rashes. The daughter’s condition didn’t improve, but it wasn’t until October 29th that medical tests revealed she was suffering from mercury poisoning. The federal Environmental Protection Agency found high levels of mercury in three homes. Investigators say the poisoning happened when the children were playing with a vial of mercury and it spilled.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Emergency responders are meeting this morning to sign the Missouri Open Roads Agreement. It’s being called a “first-of-its-kind” agreement that provides guidance to emergency responders when they are clearing accidents from state highways. The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have already signed the agreement. It establishes a goal of clearing traffic incidents from the roadway no more than 90 minutes after the arrival of the first responder. The agencies and other emergency responders are calling on drivers to do their part by staying alert, slowing down, and when possible, moving over to allow officials room to work.