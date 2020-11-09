(St. Louis, MO) -- A former state lawmaker from Ferguson is looking at federal prison time for the theft of campaign funds. Ex-state Representative Courtney Curtis pleaded guilty to wire fraud for using funds from his "Curtis for MO" account for personal use in 2016 and 2017. Curtis represented Missouri House District 73 in St. Louis County from 2013 until 2019. Prosecutors say he defrauded his donors of nearly 48-thousand dollars. He was previously fined by the Missouri Ethics Commission for illegal use of campaign money. Curtis faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing in February.
(Cape Canaveral, FL) -- A 51-year-old Missouri native is among four astronauts who arrived at the Kennedy Space Center Sunday for the next launch to the International Space Station. Air Force Colonel Michael Hopkins grew up on a hog farm in southern Missouri. The mission for the current crew is scheduled to last six months, with takeoff set for Saturday night. Tropical Storm Eta could force a delay. The three Americans and one Japanese will remain on the station until their replacements arrive next spring. Space-X says it expects to launch seven missions over the next 14 months.
(Buffalo, MO) -- Authorities in Dallas County says a weekend pursuit led to a gunfight, then an arrest in Buffalo. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released. The chase started Saturday at about 2:00 a-m outside a convenience store. The suspect was wanted on a felony arrest warrant. During the extended chase, he stole two more vehicles, forced a deputy’s squad car off the road and backed into a Buffalo Police squad car. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports the number of influenza cases are down by 64 percent compared to last year. A total of 191 cases have been confirmed in the state with one death. The influenza season begins in October and the state offers weekly reports. At this time last year, Missouri officials were reporting a total of 30 deaths. More than half of the influenza cases confirmed so far have been in eastern Missouri.
(Springfield, MO) -- A 40-year-old southwest Missouri man who was caught in the act of sexually abusing a teenage girl has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Emmett Duty admitted he was guilty of two counts of child molestation. Greene County deputies were called to a home in September of last year by a family member who told them he had walked in on Duty sexually abusing a girl. The girl said it wasn’t the first time she had been attacked. Investigators say Duty blamed the child for initiating the sexual contact. He was convicted 15 years ago of raping a 14-year-old victim.