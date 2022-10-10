(Statewide) -- Monday is Columbus Day and there will be no mail delivery. Some businesses, such as banks, will be closed. Government offices will be closed, but essential services, like law enforcement and corrections, will still have staffing working.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush backs President Biden’s plan to pardon people convicted of federal charges of simple marijuana possession. Bush, a Democrat from St. Louis, says the next step is the country should “treat substance use like the public health crisis it is.” Biden says, “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana” and his decision could help more than 65-hundred people get jobs or other opportunities. Many marijuana charges are filed at the state level and Biden’s effort does not cover those.
(Statewide) -- Missouri’s drought conditions have grown over the past week from 82-percent to 94-percent of the state impacted. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought intensity also increased, with 30% of the state now experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. Parts of southwest and western Missouri are the driest. The drought’s primary impacts are to agriculture and barge traffic during the harvest.
(Warsaw, MO) -- A Missouri man has been charged in connection with a social media video in which he allegedly threatened war against the government. The 32-year-old Warsaw man allegedly threatened to grab his rifle and go to Washington, D.C. to “take this country back physically, not sit in a basement and talk about it.” When FBI agents arrived to take him into custody, a Tennessee man at the residence allegedly shot at FBI agents. No injuries were reported.
(Branson, MO) --A Missouri man was having a stroke in the middle of the night last week and his little dog came to his rescue. Rocky, who is a Papillon from Branson, woke up his human mom to let her know something was wrong with her husband. Tracy Leach tells News Nation that she tried getting Rocky to settle down and go back to sleep but Rocky was not having it. She eventually turned on the light to find her husband flailing around in bed. Rocky is getting some extra special attention, treats, hugs and a new toy.