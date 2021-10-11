(Edgar Springs, MO) -- Officials in Phelps County report a two-car accident Saturday afternoon has left five people injured, three of them children. All of the injuries are said to be serious. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the head-on accident happened on U-S Highway 63 south of Edgar Springs at about 4:00 p-m. Five medical helicopters responded to the location to airlift the victims to the hospital. The highway was closed to traffic for several hours.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The State of Missouri has new guidance for local governments on how to use millions of dollars in federal COVID recovery funds. They're called spending toolkits and they can help Missouri cities, counties and tribes identify allowable spending for American Rescue Plan Act funding. There are spending toolkits based on six areas: public health; public safety; economic development; water, wastewater and stormwater; broadband; and behavioral health. Governor Mike Parson says the first priority is to ensure taxpayer funds are used in the most effective ways possible. The A-R-P-A toolkits are on the Missouri Office of Administration's website.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has declined to make a comment on the decision not to file murder charges in two separate cases from last year. Those cases are still being investigated. County Attorney Kim Gardner’s office says possible self-defense issues prevent murder charges from being filed in the deaths of 61-year-old Crystal Strong and 24-year-old Tobias Courtney. In the second case, Gardner’s office decided not to file charges in the death last November of 19-year-old Deshaun Jackson.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- A 55-year-old St. Joseph man is going to prison for 15 years for being drunk behind the wheel in a fatal accident three years ago. Roger Moe entered a guilty plea to a charge of driving while intoxicated. Investigators say Moe was driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 when he hit a second vehicle. A passenger in that vehicle, 22-year-old Austin Cross, was airlifted to a Kansas hospital. Cross died later from the injuries he suffered in the wreck.
(Washington, DC) -- A conservation bill introduced by Missouri Senator Roy Blunt appears to be moving forward in the U-S Senate. The Recovering America's Wildlife Act now has 29 co-sponsors calling for a hearing in the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Blunt says the broad, bipartisan support for this legislation shows how important wildlife and habitat preservation are to states across the nation. Twenty-three species are being removed from federal endangered and threatened lists due to extinction. The bill would make significant investments in conservation work to support the long-term health of fish and wildlife habitats. Blunt notes that Missouri has some of the best outdoor recreation in the country.