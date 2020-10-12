(Jennings, MO) -- St. Louis County prosecutors are charging a 40-year-old Jennings man with two counts of first-degree murder, plus seven more felonies. Joseph Jones is accused of shooting 40-year-old Bernadetta Cooper and six-year-old Doryan Bryant to death in their home Saturday afternoon. Two more of the woman’s daughters, ages 10 and 16, were wounded. Jones is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a one-million-dollar cash-only bail. Investigators say Jones used two handguns to shoot the four victims.
(Strafford, MO) -- A former youth pastor in southwest Missouri now faces seven felony charges for the abuse of a child. Forty-six-year-old Jeff Taylor is accused of sexually abusing the victim for several years. Taylor worked at the First Baptist Church in Strafford until a few days ago. Investigators say his alleged victim was younger than 14 years old when the abuse started. He is charged with five counts of statutory sodomy and two counts of statutory rape.
(De Soto, MO) -- Four people were killed and two others suffered serious burns in a house fire in De Soto early Sunday morning. Emergency responders were called just after 2:00 a-m. Two people called 9-1-1 saying they had to jump out of a second-story window to get away from the smoke after a stairway collapsed. Nearby departments were called in to help battle the four-alarm fire. Kimberly Detter posted on Facebook that her daughter, Kari, her sister Sherri, and her parents, Fran and Joe Detter weren’t able to get out of the burning house. Joe Detter was a building inspector for the City of Hillsboro.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation says the state is seeing more speed-related crashes this year, even though there are fewer vehicles on the roads. The COVID-19 pandemic has cut down on traffic, but drivers are using the light traffic as an excuse to go faster. State officials say law enforcement officers will be actively enforcing speed laws between now and Sunday. Speeding was a contributing factor to 32 percent of Missouri’s 881 roadway fatalities in 2019 – and that number is growing this year.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs failed to execute the “simple stuff” Sunday while losing for the first time in 13 games. Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, but the Chiefs still dropped a 40-32 decision to the Las Vegas Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium. The game was tied at the half, 24-24, but Kansas City’s offense was shut out in the third period and didn’t do much in the fourth. Mahomes hit Travis Kelce (KEL see) with a scoring pass with a minute-29 left to cut the margin to eight points, but the Raiders held the ball the rest of the game.
(Columbia, MO) -- University of Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz and his underdog Tigers pulled off a major upset Saturday, edging defending national champion L-S-U 45-41. The Mizzou defense nailed the victory down with a goal-line stand as time ran out. Missouri was going with at least seven backup players after the coronavirus idled several starters. The game was moved to Columbia when Hurricane Delta threatened L-S-U’s home field in Baton Rouge. Players who are not normally starters scored three of the touchdowns. In his first start, quarterback Conner Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns.