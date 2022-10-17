(Statewide) -- The Missouri Department of Economic Development says the state will be making “historic investments” in broadband internet over the coming years. The department’s Office of Broadband Development is holding a “Connecting All Missourians” listening tour, beginning this week, to help ensure that all Missourians have high-quality, affordable internet access. The office wants to hear from the public in each of Missouri’s 19 regional planning commissions to learn about the strengths, challenges and needs in each region. The state says feedback will shape the creation of a five-year infrastructure plan and Missouri’s Digital Equity Plan. The first meetings are in Dexter and Perryville on Wednesday and Poplar Bluff and West Plains on Thursday.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City’s Federal Reserve President says the central bank should more slowly and steadily raise interest rates. Esther George says doing so would minimize market volatility. George says moving too fast can disrupt financial markets in the economy in a way that ultimately can be self-defeating. She made the comments during an S&P Global Rankings event. The Kansas City president says she supports ongoing rate increases, but she says they need to be paced in a balanced way. The Fed has raised interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s.
(Jefferson County, MO) -- A state employee is accused of helping several relatives and friends get unemployment insurance aid in 2020 when they should not have or increasing their benefits they should not have received. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 63-year-old Vicky Hefner, of Jefferson County, has been indicted on three felony charges of theft of public money. She is accused of using her job within the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to send more than 140-thousand-dollars in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others, and then getting kickbacks from them. Hefner has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a 250-thousand-dollar fine, or both.
(Statewide) -- The IRS is sending letters to more than nine-million people, including some Missourians, who qualified for key tax credits but did not claim them. The letters are in response to the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits, depending on their personal and family situation. These and other tax benefits were expanded under last year’s American Rescue Plan Act and other recent laws. The only way to get the benefits is to file a 2021 tax return. To help people claim these credits, Free File, will remain open on the IRS’s website until November 17. The program enables people whose incomes are 73-thousand-dollars or less to file a return online for free.