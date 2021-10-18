(Marble Hills, MO) -- Authorities in Bollinger County have arrested three murder suspects in the death of a missing Illinois woman. Twenty-one-year-old Brianna Roberts was reported missing by her family Thursday. Investigators with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office say Kaitlyn Morgan and Eric Nanney, both of Glen Allen, were the last people known to have contact with Roberts. While interviewing Morgan, Nanney and Nanney’s father, Ricky Nanney, investigators learned Roberts was killed during an assault that same day. Human remains were found on the property. Eric Nanney and Morgan are charged with first-degree murder. Ricky Nanney is charged with three counts of tampering with physical evidence. An autopsy on the missing woman’s dismembered body will be done today (Monday).
(Kansas City, MO) -- A 56-year-old southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 16 concurrent life sentences plus 107 years in prison for committing dozens of sex crimes against children. Prosecutors told the court there were at least five victims assaulted by Stephen Turner. A Jackson County jury found the Nevada man guilty on 33 felony charges in July. The victims told investigators the sex abuse started when they were as young as four years old. The assaults were carried out over a 14-year period in Jackson County.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state of Missouri is being urged to use come of the federal COVID relief money coming in to upgrade its aging computers. The system being used for state business is decades old and based on a programming language that is rarely used anymore. The system is used to track tax reporting, payroll processing and budgeting, as a start. Missourians are impacted when they buy a car, apply for Medicaid, or simply cash their state tax refund. Budget officials say it would cost more than 83 million dollars to overhaul the state’s computer systems. Spending that much money would also pay for a new user-friendly portal for people to access state services.
(Washington, DC) -- Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller has been appointed to a federal advisory committee. The U-S Election Assistance Commission Technical Guidelines Development Committee gives recommendations on voluntary standards and guidelines connected to voting equipment and technology. Schoeller will join the 14-member board. He will be responsible for presiding over meetings of an executive committee that will shape the response to statewide election issues.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's medical cannabis industry is optimistic about the future after the first year of retail sales in the state. A St. Louis-area cancer patient made the first legal marijuana purchase on October 17th, 2020 at a dispensary in Manchester. Andrew Mullins of the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade) says the industry has created more than five thousand jobs and generated an anticipated 200-million dollars in annual revenue. State health officials have approved 152 dispensaries, 45 growing sites, and 37 cultivation sites. There are more than 146-thousand medical cannabis patients and caregivers enrolled in Missouri's program. More license holders are expected later this year and in 2022.