(St. Louis, MO) -- Long lines formed in St. Louis County over the weekend and the people weren’t there to vote early. Missouri’s first licensed marijuana dispensaries finally opened at two locations. The lines started growing at N’Bliss in Ellisville and Manchester. Another dispensary is to open today (Monday) in the Kansas City area. Voters approved a constitutional amendment two years ago to allow the sale of medical marijuana in the state. To buy the drug, you need approval from a doctor and a state medical marijuana card. N’Bliss was charging 125 dollars for an eighth of an ounce Saturday. As supplies catch up with demand, prices should fall.
(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Billy Long says three kayakers have drowned at the same location between Springfield and Branson in the past 15 months. The southwest Missouri Republican says he has filed legislation to address the problem on Bull Creek. Long says a landowner installed a low water crossing and the U-S Army Corps of Engineers didn’t inspect it. He says public safety is not a part of the process when getting approval for private projects like this one – and he says that needs to change.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis is beginning a clinical trial of three anti-inflammatory drugs in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The six-month trial is funded by the National Institutes of Health. The two-thousand-patient study could include Barnes-Jewish Hospital, then 100 more sites in the US and internationally. Researcher Doctor William Powderly says severe symptoms suffered by those patients could be because “the immune response to the virus is abnormal, or is harming the patient.” The drugs – they hope – could reduce those symptoms.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri’s U-S Senators are expected to vote Wednesday on another round of coronavirus relief. The reported 500-billion dollar economic recovery package includes funding for schools, the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, and expanded unemployment benefits. It does not appear to include an additional round of 12-hundred-dollar direct payments to many Americans. The Senate G-O-P plan is more limited than bills the Trump administration and Democrats have proposed—and were rejected by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The relief bill would still have to get through the Democrat-majority House.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state Department of Commerce and Insurance offers free help to Missourians with Medicare coverage during the open enrollment period underway. Scott Miniea (mini-uh), Executive Director of the agency’s claim program, says more than 225 certified volunteers are available to help walk Medicare recipients through their coverage options. The program helps about 30-to-40 thousand Missouri Medicare beneficiaries each year. Due to the pandemic, CLAIM volunteers are focusing their counseling efforts by phone. The open enrollment period runs through December 7.
[To make an appointment, call 1-800-390-3330 or visit missouriclaim.org.]