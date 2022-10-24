(Central Missouri and Kansas City) -- Major brush fires ripped through central Missouri and Kansas City over the weekend – temporarily closing interstates in and forcing some area people from their homes. The fires spread across parts of Boone and Cooper Counties Saturday night and Kansas City on Sunday. Due to visibility problems from smoke, Interstate-70 traffic temporarily closed Saturday night in mid Missouri and I-470 Sunday in Kansas City. Traffic was rerouted. The Red Cross has opened a shelter for fire victims at a church in central Missouri's Boonville. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety says now is not the time for outdoor burning or activities that could spark a fire. Windy and dry conditions from the ongoing drought could led to the start of isolated fires.
(Statewide) -- Parts of the upper half of Missouri could be in store for persistent and heavier rainfall. The National Weather Service office in St. Louis says widespread rainfall of one to two inches is expected Monday evening through Tuesday. Areas expected to get hit with rain include a line stretching from southwest to southern Missouri, over to St. Louis, and up to northern and northeast Missouri. Other parts of the state could get up lower amounts. Flooding is unlikely because of recent dry conditions.
(Statewide) -- Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is proposing a rule change that would require libraries getting state funds to adopt written policies about what library materials are considered age-appropriate. Under the proposed change, Ashcroft’s office says state funds could not be used to buy or acquire inappropriate materials in any form that appeal to the “prurient interest of a minor.” The Missouri Library Association says "it already protects minors a lot." The Association says it considers Ashcroft’s proposed rule an infringement on the professional judgment of librarians, and an effort to further stoke division in the communities that libraries serve. It says the libraries who are most in need of state funding and assistance are also the most at risk under the proposed change.
(Independence, MO) Many Missouri businesses are battling staffing shortages and a conference this week aims to help them create a vibrant workforce the rest of this decade. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is putting on the workforce conference, which runs Tuesday and Wednesday in Independence. Nicholas Wyman, the president of Institute for Workplace Skills and Innovation, is a keynote speaker. He says workplace-based training through apprenticeships must be central to all economic and employment plans. Wyman also says Missouri businesses should take a broader view on who they are hiring and encourages them to have a “rock solid” commitment to a grassroots training program to help workers build skills.
(Statewide) -- Missouri’s teacher shortage – and ways to help fix the problem – will be the focus of a series of statewide public engagement meetings beginning today. The Missouri Board of Education and a statewide commission will hit the road to explain the workforce struggles and share recommendations to recruit and retain teachers. Those recommendations include a path to increase teacher pay long-term; boosting mental health resources for school staff; and tuition assistance for teachers. A meeting will be held in each of Missouri’s eight Congressional districts. This week’s public meetings will be in Knob Noster today and tomorrow in Jefferson City.