(Garden City, MO) -- Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol say a man who was shot to death Saturday night had threatened troopers with a knife. The man’s name hasn’t been released. The incident happened in Garden City at about 10:25 p-m. Troopers were called to the location when the Cass County Sheriff’s Office asked for help dealing with a disturbance. Authorities say the man was asked repeatedly to drop the knife, but he charged one of the officers in what was called a “threatening manner.” The suspect died before he could be taken to a hospital.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt is co-sponsoring a bill to help businesses that have been impacted by the decrease in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The first step would be to launch a comprehensive study into the pandemic’s effect on the travel and tourism industry. The results of the study would be used to create policy recommendations that would provide relief. The Missouri Republican says full recovery in this critical economic sector is important for states like Missouri. He points to all of the parks, attractions, restaurants, and hotels that are suffering. Blunt is co-chair of the Senate Travel and Tourism Caucus With Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar.
(Independence, MO) -- Authorities in the Independence area say several juveniles were detained Saturday night after they got into a fight at a super-regional shopping mall. Law enforcement officers from all over the Kansas City metro area were called to the Independence Center. At one point, an estimated 300 minors were reported to be “causing problems” and getting into fights. No serious injuries were reported but several departments said they were responding to a “large scale incident.” Reports of a shooting at the mall were debunked.
(California, MO) -- A fugitive in Moniteau County is back in custody after turning himself in Friday. Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Wayne Winter had been arrested for attempted kidnapping. Authorities say he cut off his G-P-S ankle bracelet last Wednesday. They say he did that after trying to kidnap a woman at the Eagles Club in California. Winter was wearing the ankle bracelet while he was free and waiting for another pending court case. He turned himself in to a bondsman after spending just over a day on the run.
(Arlington, TX) -- Former Cardinal outfielder Randy Arozarena is setting records as a rookie playing for the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Arozarena hit his ninth post-season home run in Saturday’s game 4 of the 2020 World Series being played in Texas. That breaks a record previously held by Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran, and Nelson Cruz. Arozarena was traded last winter by the Cardinals to Tampa Bay for left-handed pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore. The Rays trail the Los Angeles Dodgers three-games-to-two in the series.