(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Seven Missourians have been inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. Michael Harris, of Sikeston, Jonas Newton Matthews, of Bloomfield, Robert George Schemanauer, of Blue Springs, Stephen Taylor, of Sikeston, Billy Douglas Tudor, of Kansas City, and Curt Vogel, of Perryville, are in this year’s class of inductees. General John J. “Black Jack” Pershing, of Laclede, is also an honorary inductee. The members are chosen based upon their Missouri connection, honorable military service and their exceptional contributions to the community, state, and nation.
(Columbia) -- Some of Missouri’s more than 22-thousand registered sex offenders will get a visit today from law enforcement. Officers will be checking to see if offenders are following Halloween rules. Kevin Merritt, executive director of Missouri Sheriffs United, says registered sex offenders are required to be in their homes between five and 10:30 p.m., with the lights off, and a sign posted saying “No candy available”. Missouri has three levels of sex offenders, but Merritt says the Halloween restrictions apply to all of them. Those who fail these compliance checks could be ticketed or put in jail. Merritt urges parents to closely supervise their children who are trick-or-treating.
(Columbia) -- A Politico poll says the economy and inflation remain the top concerns for voters. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, says the increased prices at the grocery store, gas pump, and many other places are no accident. He blames the Biden Administration. He says says opening up domestic energy production and putting a stop to "reckless spending" will lower prices. Schmitt takes on Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine in the General Election on November 8.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- To help address officer shortages, Missouri has launched a one-million-dollar scholarship program to help recruit more residents to become law enforcement officers. Governor Mike Parson says the “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund pays five-thousand-dollars toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending a law enforcement academy in the state. The scholarships are available to those whose tuition is not being paid by a law enforcement agency. More information is available on the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s website.
(Osage Beach, MO) -- The popular Lake of the Ozarks area appears to be on track to get a large amusement park, resort and entertainment district. The 20 acres of land would include roller coasters, a ferris wheel, amphitheater, marina, hotels and boardwalk. The 300-million-dollar project, called Oasis at Lakeport, is scheduled to break ground next year and open in the summer of 2024. The plan is expected to bring in 500 jobs and 500-thousand visitors. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe supports the project on behalf of state tourism. He says there is nothing like this at Lake of the Ozarks.
(St. Louis County, MO) -- A St. Louis County woman has admitted to doing nearly 700-thousand-dollars in romance and work-at-home schemes. 83-year-old Sharon Nickl has agreed to repay seven victims more than 95-thousand dollars. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Nickl began participating in the scams after emptying her bank accounts as a victim of a romance fraud scheme. She was not criminally charged.
(Jefferson City) -- Due to continued drought conditions, Missouri has extended a permit for hauling oversized loads of hay at no cost through December 1. Drivers must follow all permit requirements, such as using proper signing and lighting and stopping at weigh stations. MoDOT’s special overwidth hauling permit can be requested online using the MoDOT Carrier Express online service. Drivers need to be sure to ask to have the fee waived.
(Kansas City) -- Sentencing has been delayed for former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid. The sentencing hearing has been rescheduled for Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in September to felony driving while intoxicated after a 2021 crash that seriously injured a five-year-old girl. Ariel Young suffered a traumatic brain injury and several others, including Reid, were also injured. Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, had faced up to seven years in prison, but the plea deal means he could get probation to four years in prison