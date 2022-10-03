(Excelsior Springs, MO) -- A man who shot an Excelsior Springs police officer during a brief gun battle has died. Sixty-four-year-old Carl Carrel was wanted on an outstanding warrant and was trying to elude two Excelsior Springs officer when they boxed him in at an intersection. Police say Carrel then opened fire on one of the officers, shooting him in the wrist and shoulder. The other officer then shot Carrel in the head, who died after being taken to the hospital. The wounded officer is hospitalized in stable condition.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate gets back to work today (Monday) on agriculture tax credits. A Senate committee will hold a hearing this afternoon about a bill that would extend some agriculture tax credits. Governor Mike Parson called the special session to pass an income tax cut plan and to extend key ag tax credits from two years to six years. The tax credits are for biofuels makers, young farmers, and meat packers. The hearing begins at Three P-M at the state Capitol in Jefferson City.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Salvation Army Temple Center in south St. Louis closed Friday but is reopening today (Monday) as a U-S Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Outreach Center. Recovery centers remain open in Ferguson, University City, Hazelwood, and Ranken Technical College in St. Louis for residents and businesses affected by the record flooding in late July. More than 85 million dollars in assistance has been approved for flood victims in the St. Louis region.
(Columbia, MO) -- Let the bidding begin. Missouri’s unclaimed property auction begins this morning and continues through Tuesday in Columbia. More than 23-hundred items will be up for bid, including unique currency, jewelry, collectible athletic cards, and rare stamps. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes. The state holds onto the proceeds from each auction item and turns them over to the rightful owner or their heirs when they come forward. The auction is being held at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia and starts at Nine A-M.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Tomorrow (Oct. 4th) is Yadier Molina Day and Wednesday (Oct. 5th) Albert Pujols Day in St. Louis, in honor of their Cardinals’ history. Mayor Tishaura Jones declared the days in their honor, a follow-up to Sunday’s tribute at Busch Stadium on the final home game of the regular season. Molina and Pujols addressed the fans before the game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols, Molina and pitcher Adam Wainwright left the game together in the Fifth inning, allowing the crowd to give them an ovation. The division champion Cardinals are in Pittsburgh for their three final regular season games before heading into the post season.