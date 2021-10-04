(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police say they don’t have any suspects yet in a triple homicide that happened Saturday. Crime scene investigators were sweeping a big area that covered several blocks and included more than a few neighbors and witnesses. Police have identified the victims as 24-year-old Kanen Wheaton, 24-year-old Devon Key, and 23-year-old Johnnai Owens. William King says his granddaughter, Owens, was meeting two guys to go to a birthday party when she left the house.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state of Missouri plans to continue offering free online learning for adult residents through the summer of 2022. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development says it is expanding its partnership with the online learning platform Coursera. It gives Missourians access to four thousand courses aimed at developing high-demand digital and job skills. Students can earn certificates in fields including business, technology, health care and data science. Higher Education Commissioner Zora Mulligan said Coursera played a major role in the department's mission to help displaced workers advance their careers last year.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon has called the final regular-season game of his 50-year career. After the rain-shortened game was won by the arch-rival Chicago Cubs 3-2, Shannon said, “I may not be happy in two weeks but I’m happy now.” The 82-year-old former player would return to the broadcast booth if the Cardinals win their Wild Card game in Los Angeles Wednesday. Shannon was so emotional during pre-game ceremonies honoring him that he wasn’t able to speak.
(Stanley, ID) -- Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty to poaching charges in Idaho. Investigators with the Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Office say tips called into a poaching hotline by witnesses helped them track down the poachers. The incident happened two years ago in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Twenty-five-year-old Dylan Davidson, 21-year-old Grifen Whiteside, and 20-year-old Sydney Wallace entered guilty pleas in Custer County Court. They were accused of illegally killing two pronghorn, two red foxes, a duck, an osprey, three chipmunks, two ground squirrels, and a Chinook salmon.
(Warrensburg, MO) -- Authorities in Johnson County report two people have died in the Sunday morning crash of an ultralight aircraft. No names have been released. The Johnson County Fire Protection District says the crash happened shortly after 10:00 a-m northwest of Warrensburg near Hazel Hill Lake. The fatal accident is still being investigated and – so far – it isn’t known what caused it. Both fatality victims were on the aircraft when it went down.