(Bolivar, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson says he and his wife have been cleared to return to work – and he will be back on the job today (Monday). Parson first announced he and first lady Teresa Parson tested positive September 23rd. They were tested after the first lady had exhibited mild symptoms. Their 10-day quarantine period ended Saturday. In a video update from his home in Bolivar, the governor said they are doing fine and are thankful for the support received while they were recovering.
(Maryland Heights, MO) -- The approval for E-K-G Labs in Maryland Heights to begin testing samples of marijuana means commercial medical marijuana could be sold later this month. E-K-G is the first of 10 licensed medical marijuana tests to start operations after passing an inspection by the start. That means the product grown by commercial cultivators will be able to undergo testing for safety and potency. After that, it can be sold to the public at dispensaries. An official at E-K-G says testing could start this week.
(Raytown, MO) -- Raytown Fire Department officials say a Saturday night fire in a senior living facility has left one resident dead. The 9:15 p-m fire was contained to one apartment on the sixth floor of the Temple Heights Manor. The name of the victim hasn’t been released. Firefighters put out the flames and kept them from spreading to nearby units, but five people had to be taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation – or the effect the fire had on their existing medical conditions. Authorities are investigating the source of the fire.
(Omaha, NE) -- Slugger Alex Rodriguez says Bob Gibson was “so good baseball had to change the rules.” The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher died Friday at his home in Omaha at the age of 84. Major League Baseball lowered the mound height after Gibson pitched to an earned run average of one-point-12 in the 1968 season. Gibson’s death comes less than a month after the death of his teammate, Lou Brock. During his playing days, he won the Cy Young Award twice and was named World Series M-V-P two times. Gibson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year.
(Arbela, MO) -- A head-on collision in northeast Missouri has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old Illinois man. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Thomas Hurt of Quincy was driving a package delivery truck Friday when his vehicle crossed the centerline and slammed into a combine. The delivery truck caught fire and burned. The operator of the combine, 64-year-old Kenneth Hauk of Memphis, Missouri, wasn’t injured. The fatal accident happened in Scotland County, about eight miles north of Arbela.