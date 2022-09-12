(Jefferson City, MO) -- The State of Missouri is expected to roll out its prescription drug monitoring program next year. Lawmakers passed the bill requiring a statewide database to help doctors look for cases of suspected drug misuse. The program’s executive director, Dean Linneman, says pharmacists will be required to post drug information within 24 hours of a purchase. They could face a fine of up to a thousand dollars if they fail to do so. Linneman says Missouri is the last state in the nation to launch a prescription drug monitoring program like this one.
(Pittsburgh, PA) -- Albert Pujols moved into fourth place on the all-time home run list – and won a game for the Cardinals at the same time. The slugger’s two-run homer Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates moved him past Alex Rodriguez and into fourth place for homers in Major League Baseball history. He gave the Cards a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning and the team went on to win 4-3. The historic blast came just two days after he tied Rodriguez with 696 career home runs. With 697 to his name, he needs three more to reach the magical 700 level – with 22 games remaining in the regular season.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City man was arrested Saturday morning to end a standoff that had lasted six hours. The man’s name hasn’t been released. Officers were responding to a call about a man pointing a gun at another person after an argument Friday at about 10:00 p-m. The person making the report was able to get away safely. Police activated a standoff procedure and immediately began negotiating with the suspect. Officers say he was arrested just before 4:00 a-m. No one was injured.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- Cape Girardeau city officials have decided to sink a community dock project before work has even started. A news release from the city says building a marina on the riverfront would require more community support, plus grants or private investments to make it a reality. A feasibility study was just completed. Out of three locations studied, the preferred one was downtown near the pedestrian gates. Two other possible sites were the Century Casino and Red Star Access. The cost of the project was estimated at 11-to-15 million dollars.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A St. Joseph man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for his role in a meth conspiracy. Thirty-two-year-old John Paul Gnat was arrested four years ago. At the time, authorities reported they had seized numerous weapons, ammunition, and drugs. Co-defendant Juan Guzman received a 26-year sentence. A third suspect, 44-year-old Christopher Shawn Sharp of St. Joseph, is still awaiting sentencing in the same federal case.