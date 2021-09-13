(Memphis, MO) -- A Saturday morning house fire has claimed the life of a four-year-old boy. The first report came in at about 8:30 a-m and emergency responders were called to a burning two-story home in Memphis. That location was just two blocks away from the Memphis-Scotland County Fire Station. The victim has been identified as four-year-old Braxton Linebaugh. His body was found in an upstairs bedroom about 90 minutes after fire crews arrived. A preliminary investigation suggests the victim died of smoke inhalation, but an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the official cause of death. Two adults and five children were inside when the fire started.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson says his office is talking with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and state legislative leaders about a legal fight to challenge President Biden’s federal vaccine requirement for private businesses. In a press release, Parson says, “This assault on individual liberty and free enterprise is a poorly executed attempt by the Biden Administration to reset after its disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan." Biden’s plan would require businesses with more than 100 workers to make their workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 or offer weekly testing. The president says many large companies already require vaccinations.
(Clayton, MO) -- The mother of a woman who drowned in 2018 at Castlewood State Park in Ballwin has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Missouri. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Rose Shaw died on the Meramec River. Her mother says the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and other defenders were negligent by “failing to provide” lifeguards at the site and not modifying or closing access to the stretch of river. Shaw and a 12-year-old drowned there that day at a drop-off in the river.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- New research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests getting the COVID-19 vaccine could be a lifesaver. The C-D-C study finds unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from the coronavirus that than those who are fully vaccinated. The research also shows the unvaccinated are more than ten times more likely to be hospitalized and four-and-a-half times more likely to contract COVID-19. Forty-six-point-two percent of eligible Missourians are fully vaccinated -- which ranks 39th in the nation. Fifty-two-point-six percent of the state's residents have received one dose. An order issued by President Biden requires workers at large employers and health care providers to get the COVID vaccine. Governor Mike Parson and Missouri Republicans strongly oppose a federal mandate. House leaders plan to hold a public hearing Wednesday on the issue.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A former chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court is joining the effort to free a prison inmate many officials think was wrongfully convicted of a triple murder. Edward “Chip” Robertson was be working on the case from 1979. The Jackson County prosecutor’s office has said it doesn’t believe 62-year-old Kevin Strickland was involved in the shootings. A circuit court judge has been asked to exonerate Strickland and set him free. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt has said he believes Strickland is guilty and Schmitt is arguing against his release.