(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state of Missouri has spent one-point-three million dollars defending itself in lawsuits filed by businesses who weren’t granted medical marijuana licenses. A state spokesperson calls it a one-time cost associated with getting the program going, but critics say it shows a problem in the way the permits were handed out. The state received 22-hundred-70 applications but only awarded 348 medical marijuana business licenses. Businesses who didn’t get a license have filed 853 appeals.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency activated Missouri Task Force 1, sending 46 personnel to Louisiana ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Sally. The team is expected to arrive by noon today (Monday) at the staging location in Baton Rouge. Missouri Task Force 1 specializes in water rescues. The group left the Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters in Columbia Sunday at about 10:30 p-m.
(Clayton, MO) -- The county council and some north county mayors are accusing St. Louis County Executive Sam Page with taking too long to spend federal funds from the CARES Act. The county received more than 173 million dollars in April but has committed less than half of it so far. Page maintains that St. Louis County is far ahead of other governments when it comes to the pace of spending. He says the average is about 25 percent. North county mayors say businesses there are still waiting on the federal help. Councilmember Tim Fitch says money that isn’t spent by the end of December will have to be returned.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Police have arrested an armed man who opened fire on Arrowhead Stadium from its parking lot Saturday. Police think the suspect, a man in his 30s, was having a mental health crisis. His name hasn’t been released. Officers were called to the Truman Sports Complex at about 10:30 a-m about a man firing shots at workers in the stadium. Nobody was hit. Employees were moved to safe locations, then police were engaged in a standoff with the suspect for more than seven hours. Police recovered two handguns and a knife. A Kansas City Royals baseball game was delayed for 30 minutes while the standoff was resolved.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Emergency responders in Jefferson City say a pilot escaped injury when his landing gears failed at Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon. The plane skidded to a stop on the main runway. Firefighters made sure there were no hazardous materials left behind. An investigation will be conducted to determine why that plane’s landing gear collapsed. The pilot’s name hasn’t been released.