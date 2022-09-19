(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri Senate committee will hold hearings at 1:30 today (Monday) on 13 income tax cut and agriculture tax credit proposals. Some Senators want to gradually reduce the top tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to as low as three-point-nine percent -- if the state makes enough revenue. They also want to increase the standard deduction so that Missouri taxpayers owe less in state income tax. Another proposal would give a one-time tax credit to 2021 taxpayers, 325 dollars for some single filers and 650 dollars for some taxpayers filing jointly. Several lawmakers also have proposals that would extend agriculture tax credits from two years to six years for biofuel producers, meat packers, young farmers, and others.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A western Illinois man faces up to 20 years in federal prison for embezzling nearly 340-thousand dollars from his former employer in Missouri. Prosecutors say 54-year-old Ronald Scott Miller pleaded guilty to using several fraud schemes to steal the money from a St. Louis County floor covering business between March of 2014 and September 2020. Court records show Miller submitted false timesheets for himself, his son and his partner who did not work for the company and then collected the paycheck and forged his partner’s signature to deposit it. He also submitted fraudulent invoices in the name of two fake companies. Miller will be sentenced on December 28th.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Two Kansas City rappers and two other members of the 246 street gang are awaiting sentencing for participating in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. Federal prosecutors say Ladele “Dellio” Smith; David “D-J” Duncan; Roy Franklin, Junior; and Gary Toombs were convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana from January 2011 to October of 2019. Duncan and Franklin were also found guilty of firearms charges that included a drive-by shooting. Authorities say Smith and Duncan are local rap artists and Smith is the leader of the 246 street gang in the Kansas City area.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is holding an online public hearing today (Monday) on plans to distribute federal infrastructure money for energy-saving home improvements. As part of the D-N-R’s Division of Energy, the Weatherization Assistance Program provides funding for improvements designed to make homes more energy efficient and cost effective. The funding is designated for low-income households -- in particular, the elderly, disabled, homes with children, and others impacted by high energy bills. The public hearing will be held via Webex today, and the public comment session starts at One P-M. To participate, visit D-N-R-Dot-MO-Dot-Gov-Slash-calendar, and scroll down to “Missouri Weatherization Policy Advisory Council.”