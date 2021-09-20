(Jefferson City, MO) -- Six million dollars from the state’s medical marijuana program have been transferred to the Missouri Veterans Commission. This plan is based on Missouri voter approval of Constitutional Amendment 2 in November 2018. Some of the fees and taxes generated by the medical marijuana program are dedicated to the commission. There is a four-percent tax on sales and since the program started last October dispensaries have sold more than 113 million dollars worth of products. Missouri is currently home to 140 dispensaries.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A big celebration in Jefferson City recognizes Missouri’s 200th birthday and the inauguration of Governor Mike Parson. The bicentennial parade had almost 100 entries Saturday, including several marching bands, floats, the Budweiser Clydesdale, and statewide elected officials. About two thousand people were wearing tuxedos or formal wear for the inaugural ball outside the Capitol that evening. Lawmakers walked the red carpet, a band from Branson provided the music, and a fireworks show capped off the evening.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Federal agents are helping local investigators take a closer look at a suspicious fire at a church in Kansas City. The Harlem Baptist Church is located near the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are trying to find out how the fire was started. They will open a criminal investigation if the Saturday morning fire turns out to be a case of arson. Firefighters were able to contain the flames and preserve the sanctuary.
(St, Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis Blues are the 16th N-H-L team to require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result to get into the arena. The new policy takes effect for the Blues home opener against the L-A Kings on October 23rd. Fans ages 12 and older have to show printed or digital proof of a full vaccination - or a negative COVID test within 72 hours which must include the ticket holder's name and date. The Blues say the measure is intended to protect the health of everyone who comes to the Enterprise Center and the team will continue to be guided by the N-H-L, C-D-C, local, and state health officials. Masks are required inside the arena under a City of St. Louis health guideline. Blues C-E-O Chris Zimmerman strongly encourages everyone to receive the vaccine.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- A kayaker is traveling the length of the Missouri River carrying an environmental message. Graham Jordison is a member of the Beyond Coal Campaign, an effort to retire older coal-fired power plants for alternatives not as damaging to the environment. Jordison estimates it will take him another two weeks to complete the 23-hundred-mile trip from Montana to St. Louis. He stopped in St. Joseph Saturday. He says when he discovered there were a dozen coal power plants on the Missouri River he thought it was an opportunity to combine something he loves – kayaking – with his work.