(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt says it would be foolish for the president to not try to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She died of complications from pancreatic cancer at the age of 87 Friday. Blunt says that’s consistent with his stance four years ago. The Missouri Republican says even though he didn’t think the Republican Senate should take President Obama’s nomination up, he made the point that Obama had the responsibility to nominate someone. Blunt says that’s what the U-S Constitution says should happen when there is a vacancy. He says Democrats would have filled the vacancy in 2016 if they had the majority in the Senate at the time.
(Shell Knob, MO) -- Authorities in Barry County say one person suffered first- and second-degree burns when a motor home exploded Sunday morning. Crews from the Central Crossing Fire Protection District responded to the call along Missouri Route 76 at about 8:30 a-m. Investigators say the victim lit a stove and the explosion was caused by a propane leak. The motor home was destroyed and nearby vehicles were damaged. The victim’s name and medical condition haven’t been released. They were airlifted to a Springfield hospital.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Jefferson City Police say four people were injured in a shooting just before midnight Saturday. As officers arrived, they saw multiple vehicles racing from the scene. A man with a leg wound was found in one of those vehicles and three more victims were found in Ellis Porter Park. Two of them suffered broken legs while they were trying to get away from the gunfire. Police say evidence suggests multiple firearms were used and all four injured people have been hospitalized. No arrests have been made and no names have been released. The pavilion where the gunfire broke out had been rented for a function by students from several colleges. Hundreds of students were present.
(Kirksville, MO) -- A 24-year-old man who fought Kirksville police last month now faces five charges. The altercation was caught on a bystander’s cell phone and posted to Facebook. Officers were responding to a trespassing report August 30th when they found Kyle Wallace. He started fighting them. Wallace is charged with five counts of assault, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to disarm a peace office and trespassing. The Kirksville man is being held without bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for next week in Adair County Circuit Court.
(Inglewood, CA) -- Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning field goal twice as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chargers in overtime Sunday, 23-20. Butker kicked it through the uprights from 53 yards out, but the Chiefs were called for a false start. He then did it again from five yards farther back. He had tied the score with a 30-yard field goal on the last play in regulation. It was the first game for the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium. The Chiefs will take their 2-and-oh record to Baltimore for a game against the Ravens on Monday Night Football next.