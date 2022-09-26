(Kansas City, MO) -- A Missouri man charged in the deaths of two Shawano County, Wisconsin brothers is set to go to trial this week on separate federal charges. The case is related to the murders of Nick and to Justin Diemel. Last May a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Garland “Joey” Nelson, alleging he murdered the Diamond Brothers to cover up a 250-thousand dollar cattle fraud scheme. Nelson is charged in the Western District of Missouri with mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
(Stockton, MO) -- A 12-year-old boy fell off a parade float and was run over in Stockton, Missouri Saturday. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run over by the same parade float. He was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Missourinet has asked the highway patrol for an update on his condition.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- If you have a tall evergreen tree that you would like to see go out in a blaze of glory, the Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for a Christmas tree to spruce up with lights and decorations and put on the Governor’s Mansion lawn. The tree, about 30 to 40 feet tall, must be an eastern white pine, Norway spruce, or eastern red cedar, and fully branched on all four sides. To donate a tree, send pictures from different angles to holidaytrees@mdc.mo.gov by October 10 – or call the Department of Conservation for more information.
(Paducah, KY) -- There is elevated fire danger in Southeast Missouri through Tuesday as abnormally dry conditions persist, with high wind gusts. The National Weather Service office in Paducah, KY, warns against activities that can create any sparks. The at-risk region includes the southeastern corner and Mark Twain National Forest.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Sunday’s N-F-L game for the Chiefs had a good start, but a really bad finish. A 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts drops Kansas City’s N-F-L record to 2-and-1. A muffed punt set up the Colts for their first touchdown and got the Chiefs headed downhill against an opponent who was a big underdog. Thirty-seven-year-old Colts quarterback Matt Ryan drove his team to a game-winning score with just 24 seconds left on the clock. He hit rookie Jelani Woods with a 12-yard pass to claim the upset victory – wrapping up a 16-play, 76-yard scoring drive.