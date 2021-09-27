(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Cori Bush is one of the sponsors of a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium. The Missouri Democrat said the bill would direct the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to activate the ban on evictions in response to the COVID pandemic. The public health crisis would be cited. Bush and others say the delta variant-fuel surge in virus cases makes the moratorium critical. A surge in evictions is thought to be a few weeks off. As of the end of last month, nearly three-point-seven million Americans said they face eviction by the end of October.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri is among 18 states that still have less than half their populations vaccinated. A surge in new COVID-19 cases has health officials and state leaders increasing their calls for the public to be vaccinated before winter arrives. At the same time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved booster shots for more Americans. Despite the appeals from medical professionals, the rate of new vaccinations is down in September. About 55 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated. An analysis last week showed the average rate of deaths in the 10 least vaccinated states was more than four times the death rate in the 10 states with the greatest percentage fully vaccinated.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- New numbers suggest state government workers in Missouri are not paid very well. The average employee salary for the State of Missouri in 2020 was 28-thousand-871 dollars, according to Open Payrolls. The public salary database says that ranks Missouri more than 56 percent lower than the national average and second to last in the U-S. Colorado was at the bottom. The average state worker pay of all states last year was just over 57-thousand dollars. Missouri lawmakers did approve a two-percent, cost-of-living raise for all state government employees next year.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The public's final opportunity to provide input for the new Missouri Sexual Assault Task Force is this week. The 13-member statewide task force is looking for ways to improve the handling and response to sexual assaults in Missouri. The fourth and last virtual hearing is Tuesday from 1:00 to 3:00 p-m on the Missouri Department of Public Safety's website. State officials say victims and those affected by sexual assault can share information about their experience with the criminal justice system. They are also seeking public comments through an online survey until September 30th.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors has given its approval for renovations to the school’s football field. The project will start with the demolition of the south grandstand structure. That phase would be complete in time for the 2022 football stadium. Those seats were shut down last month just as the Redhawks football team was getting ready to open the season. School officials say safety concerns led to the drastic steps being taken. This is the 92nd season of college football to be played at Houck Field in Cape Girardeau.