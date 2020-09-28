(Jefferson City, MO) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations are piling up in Missouri. The state reported a record number of patients hospitalized yesterday for the third consecutive day. Just over 11-hundred patients were in hospitals with a confirmed or presumed case of the coronavirus. That is the highest number the state has logged throughout the pandemic.
(UNDATED) -- State health officials say medical marijuana will soon be available to Missouri patients. Department of Health and Senior Services regulators say a medical cannabis testing facility has passed its commencement inspection. Cultivation sites, dispensaries and testing facilities are now operational in the state. More than 52-thousand patients are waiting to purchase their products.
(Taos, MO) -- No one is hurt after the Jefferson City Fire Department rescued three people on a boat in the Osage River over the weekend. Authorities say emergency crews were called out Saturday to the Lock and Dam on the Osage River for a water rescue. A pontoon boat with three people aboard was stuck in the lock. Firefighters were able to safely rescue all three people.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers will hear testimony at the Capitol this week from state education officials about how COVID dollars are being spent, and to hear supplemental budget requests. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Education Chairman Rusty Black of Chillicothe says he hasn't called the meeting over any major concerns, but rather to be able to hit the ground running when lawmakers get to work again in January. Representatives of the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and the state Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development are scheduled to appear.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri State Capitol dome and the Governor's Mansion will be lit up red this week in honor of fallen firefighters and National Fire Prevention Week. The dome and Governor's Mansion will remain lit through the morning of October 3rd. The color red was chosen as it represents firefighters across the state and nation.