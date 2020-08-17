(California, MO) -- A 48-year-old Jefferson City woman will be on probation for five years for her role in her husband’s death. Suzanne Ponder was handed a 60-day sentence in Moniteau County Circuit Court Friday but was given credit for time served. She had entered a guilty plea during the court appearance. Ponder had originally been charged with first-degree murder in the November 2015 death of Jon Williams. His remains were found last summer after an inmate in the Cole County Jail told authorities where to look. Ponder’s charge was lowered to abandonment of a corpse as a part of her plea agreement.
(Kingston, MO) -- Attorneys for a northwest Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers are trying to convince the court to dismiss two of the charges he faces. Garland Nelson of Braymer could get the death penalty if he is found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. His attorneys are asking the judge to dismiss two counts of abandoning a corpse. Prosecutors say Nelson killed 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel of Shawano (SHAW no) County, Wisconsin in July of 2019, then burned their remains and dumped them in locations in Missouri and Nebraska. Nelson’s case is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- An official with the U-S Postal Service is warning the volume of mail-in ballots will be so great, the service might not be able to get them to election officials on time. Thomas Marshall says voters should return their mail-in ballots at least a week before the November 3rd election – to make sure they will be counted. Missouri law requires the ballots to arrive by 7:00 p-m on Election Day to be counted. Marshall says the state should encourage voters to get their ballots in the mail no later than October 27th.
(Osage Beach, MO) -- Two people from eastern Iowa died in a plane crash near the Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach, Missouri. A news release from the city says the plane carrying Scott and Amy Lowe of Mt. Pleasant went down around 1:30 Sunday afternoon in a hilly, wooded area. Local police secured the area until the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transporation Safety Board can investigate.
>>Department Of Revenue Opens 3 Temporary License Offices In The State
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Revenue is opening three temporary license offices in the state, effective today (Monday). Officials say the offices in Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield will better serve Missourians during the coronavirus pandemic. People can access services like titling a motor vehicle, registration transactions, and drivers license transactions. All three locations will remain open Monday-through-Friday from 8:00 a-m to 4:30 p-m each day.