(Springfield, MO) -- The state of Missouri plans to host a mega vaccination event next Thursday and Friday in Springfield. A press release from Governor Parson’s Office says the clinic has the potential to fully vaccinate up to 10-thousand eligible Missourians with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The event will be held at the Hammons Student Center at Missouri State University April 8th and 9th. Advance registration is required on mostopscovid.com or by calling the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine does not require a return visit.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A consumer alert has been issued by the Missouri Department of Agriculture following a voluntary pet food recall. Midwestern Pet Foods says the recall applies to the pet food brands – CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, and Meridian. All are produced at the company’s Monmouth, Illinois facility. It is worried the products may have been contaminated with Salmonella. No pet or human illnesses have been reported.
[Customers can contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs from 8:00 a-m to 5:00 p-m, Monday through Friday, at 800-474-4163 or info@midwesternpetfoods.com.]
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Councilman Brandon Ellington is disputing reports of an assault. Court records indicate Ellington poked Rodney Bland in the check multiple times. Bland says the councilman confronted him outside a restaurant March 20th. In a report filed with Kansas City police, he accused Ellington of physically threatening him. At a Wednesday news conference, Ellington repeatedly denied the accusations. He said he first heard about the charges through the media. The city official is scheduled to be in Jackson County court April 29th.
(Springfield, MO) -- A 26-year-old Branson man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a series of online threats against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Joshua L. Bippert’s indictment was issued by a grand jury in Springfield last week. Bippert was taken into custody and he has made his initial court appearance. Federal investigators say he threatened the department through internet communications last September 20th and 21st.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The 2021 Major League Baseball season starts with Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals. The Royals open at home against the Texas Rangers, while the Cardinals are on the road at Cincinnati. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says at least 85 percent of his team’s players and coaches have been vaccinated for COVID-19. M-L-B and the player’s union have agreed to fewer restrictions on activities during the pandemic as greater numbers of participants get vaccinated. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has said he believes most players could be vaccinated by mid-May.