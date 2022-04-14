(Algona, IA) -- A man from southeast Missouri has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing shots at someone in northern Iowa. Algona Police got a 9-1-1 call at about 10:30 Saturday morning, saying there had been gunfire in a park in Algona and a vehicle had left the scene at a high rate of speed. Police found a man had been shot and they interviewed witnesses to a fight. Officers with the State Patrol and Iowa D-O-T pulled a suspect over on Interstate 35 -- about 75 miles away from Algona. Twenty-year-old Michael Street of Fredericktown, Missouri, has been charged with attempted murder.
(Knob Noster, MO) -- America’s first lady and the U-S Education Secretary chose to celebrate the Month of the Military Child in Missouri. Jill Biden and Secretary Miguel Cardona participated in a “Purple Up” Pep Rally Wednesday at Knob Noster High School near Whiteman Air Force Base. They also visited Whiteman Elementary School on the base. This month recognizes Missouri’s military children for their commitment and sacrifice as they support their family members who have sworn to serve and protect our country.
(UNDATED) -- Most Missourians are waking up to near-freezing temperatures and below-freezing wind chills this morning after severe weather blew through the state. Tornado warnings popped up in southeast Missouri’s New Madrid, Kennett, and Caruthersville on Wednesday, while heavy rains have left numerous roads in southern Missouri flooded. The Kansas City area had some sleet and snow flurries yesterday, but no accumulation was reported.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A settlement has been reached between the State Attorney General’s Office and the Moberly School District in northern Missouri. Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit last November, over allegations that the district was not following the state’s open records law. Schmitt raised concerns about the district’s policy for parents who want to record meetings about students with disabilities. Superintendent, Dustin Fanning, says the Attorney General’s Office noted the district did not do anything wrong but changes will be made. Schmitt, a Republican running for U-S Senate, says he is pleased to have worked with the district to ensure transparency and compliance with the law.
(Kearney, MO) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says the country and especially the Biden Administration must get serious about bringing down the rise in inflation. Graves, a Republican, blames much of inflation on lingering supply chain problems, and questions whether raising interest rates is an effective solution. He says that approach will hurt people trying to buy a home or refinance their mortgage. The Labor Bureau reports an eight-and-a-half percent increase in consumer prices over the past 12 months.