(Byrnes Mill, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three members of one family – including an infant – were killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night. The fatal accident happened in Byrnes Mill at about 10:45 p-m. A suspected drunk driver rammed the rear of the vehicle carrying the victims – 30-year-old Cordell Williams, his fiancé, 25-year-old Lacey Newton, and their infant son. When the vehicle driven by David Thurby hit them, Newton lost control, the car went into a ditch and caught on fire. Thurby is charged with three counts of driving while intoxicated leading to death.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Republicans in the Missouri House are backing a proposal that would make daylight saving time permanent. A Wednesday voice vote gave the bill initial approval. A full House vote is needed to move the legislation to the Senate. The Missouri bill would take effect only if Congress changes the federal law. So far, 15 of the 50 states have passed legislation or a resolution to stop the twice-a-year time change. Lone Jack Republican Representative Chris Sander, the bill’s sponsor, humorously emphasized that the switch wouldn’t mean less daylight.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley was one of six lawmakers voting Wednesday against a bill intended to stop hate crimes against Asian Americans. The Senate voted 92-to-six to advance the measure from Hawaii Democratic Senator Maize Hirono. It was introduced after a string of high-profile attacks against Asian Americans. Hawley has been an outspoken critic of the Chinese government’s handling of the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Missouri Republican has pointed out the U-S Attorney General has already launched a review of hate crime enforcement.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House Ethics Committee is meeting behind closed doors Wednesday afternoon and will meet again today (Thursday) and Friday in the closed session. It's unclear if the meeting is about Lee's Summit Republican State Representative Rick Roeber, who resigned this week. The Missouri House Speaker and the House Ethics Committee chair say their fellow Republican is unfit for office and should be the subject of a thorough investigation by law enforcement. "The Independent" reported Tuesday that Missouri House legislative leaders have asked Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker to help ensure the safety of a minor child, with whom Roeber reportedly has regular contact. Roeber has not been charged with a crime.
(Columbia, MO) -- A popular food truck that operates in Columbia has been voted as the best food truck in the state, by the readers of "Rural Missouri" magazine. Mizzou football fans from across the state stop at the Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company food truck, to order the "Boss Hog." That's a made-from-scratch open-faced biscuit piled high with pulled pork, greens, sausage gravy and topped with a fried egg and onions. Springfield's popular London Calling came in second.