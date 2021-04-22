(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation banning transgender girls from playing on school-based sports teams is advancing in the Missouri House. Republican supporters say the law is needed to protect girls competing in sports. Some Democratic lawmakers said the rule change could push transgender children to kill themselves. Current public high school sports rules already prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls’ teams unless they are undergoing hormone therapy.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A 17-year-old driver is listed in critical condition after he was shot on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis Tuesday night. That was the ninth shooting on St. Louis area highways over the last few months. Just last week, a woman died after she was shot on I-70 near the downtown area. No arrests have been made. Police say there are rarely witnesses and by the time they arrive, the shooters are always long gone. St. Louis County police say they responded to 16 assaults with firearms on interstate 70, 64, and 44 last year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol doesn’t routinely patrol interstates in the city, but it has started that on a periodic basis at the request of local police and Governor Mike Parson.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Sixty-eight members of the Missouri House Rural Caucus are asking Governor Parson to put 250-million dollars in one-time federal resources for rural broadband purposes. The Rural Caucus is requesting 250-million dollars for the state broadband fund, from any federal COVID money that comes down. State Representatives Bill Owen of Springfield and Louis Riggs of Hannibal say that nothing is more pressing than making broadband internet access universal across rural Missouri.
(Sikeston, MO) -- A manufacturing company is bringing 100 new jobs to southeast Missouri with its announced plans for a plant in Sikeston. Carlisle Construction Management will invest 62-million dollars at a new 455-thousand square-foot production and manufacturing facility in northern New Madrid County. Former Sikeston Mayor Steven Burch says the process started about a year ago when local officials began speaking with Missouri Partnership. Carlisle was looking for a site for a new facility at the same time. It was primarily looking at St. Louis, but the state agency thought Sikeston might be a good fit. One of the biggest things selling the Sikeston location was the passage of a school bond issue last June.
(Rolla, MO) -- An off-duty Phelps County corrections officer and her husband, a Sullivan police officer, noticed two homicide suspects walking along U-S Highway 63 in Maries County Wednesday. They tracked the couple until authorities could take 29-year-old Kimberly Riston and 20-year-old Josue Martinez into custody. Police want to question those two in the death of a man whose body was found at a St. James motel Wednesday. The victim hasn’t been identified. Both of them have been booked into the Phelps County Jail on suspicion of murder. No charges have been filed yet.