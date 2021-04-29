(Washington, DC) -- Two members of Missouri’s congressional delegation are split on the way they view President Biden’s Wednesday speech. Republican Congressman Sam Graves says his party and Democrats agree the nation’s aging infrastructure needs to be fixed. Graves says there are no Republican roads or Democrat bridges. He says this would be a perfect opportunity for Biden to live up to his promise of creating unity. He says that’s something that hasn’t happened in the first 100 days of the Biden administration. Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says the president laid out a vision to propel the nation into the future. He says Biden seeks to build the economy from the bottom up and not the top down – where fairness, justice, and opportunity are paramount rather than platitudes.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- An increase to Missouri’s fuel tax is one step closer to becoming reality. Supporters of the idea say the money is needed to repair and maintain Missouri roads. A Missouri House committee has endorsed the idea and it already passed the state Senate. The Missouri gas tax hasn’t been increased in 25 years. The plan on the table would raise it two-and-a-half cents-a-gallon every year for the next four years. Lawmakers say that would generate 450-million dollars for improvements to the state’s roads and bridges. If the full House gives its approval, the tax increase would show up at the gas pump as soon as October. For now, no vote is scheduled.
(Springfield, MO) -- Researchers at Missouri State University’s College of Education say their survey shows the coronavirus pandemic has taken even more of a toll than we might realize. One in 10 Missouri school teachers are thinking about quitting after the challenges faced in 2020. Eight-thousand teachers responded to the survey they received in the mail. Of those planning to resign or retire, 62-percent blamed the pandemic. Assistant Commissioner of Education Paul Katnik says a lot of data at his disposal shows him teachers are exhausted and thinking about quitting. That could have a major consequence for students in the classroom.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State-operated youth residential sites in Missouri have changed their traditional visiting style over the past year. During a House committee hearing, Department of Social Services Attorney Sharie (sherry) Hahn says due to the pandemic, parents have been limited to visiting their kids, instead of by phone, video calls, and outdoors. Next month, Missouri plans to ease some visiting restrictions at these locations. Missouri has several group homes around the state. There are also nine group home settings with extra supervision and five secure centers for troubled youth.
(Springfield, MO) -- Some homes across the southern Missouri Ozarks are damaged from Tuesday’s severe weather. The National Weather Service’s Springfield office has issued seven tornado warnings and an additional ten severe thunderstorm warnings were sent down Wednesday. Government meteorologist Megan Terry says no injuries have been reported. Springfield television station K-O-L-R reports there are partially-collapsed houses in Indian Point, and trees are snapped in half at the historic Shepherd of the Hills.