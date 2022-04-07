(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missourians are setting medical marijuana buying records. The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association -- or MoCann -- says patients bought more than 30 million dollars’ worth ($30.71M) of medical marijuana in March alone -- that’s right at a million a day. MoCann says now that it’s more competitive in our state, the prices are dropping -- citing 20-dollar edibles and 20-dollar one-eighth ounces of cannabis flower found at dispensaries. The group says one in ten new jobs last year was in the medical cannabis industry.
(Springfield, MO) -- Missouri State University is mourning the loss of Darr College of Agriculture Dean Ronald Del Vecchio. Del Vecchio died on Monday after serving as M-S-U’s Ag dean since 2016. The college says under Del Vecchio’s leadership, the school added academic programs, earned more than ten million dollars in grants, built an agriculture magnet school, and received an 80-acre land donation which provides students and faculty the opportunity to conduct research in crop production.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Services are scheduled this weekend for the St. Louis-area teen who died in a Florida amusement park. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell from the Icon Park’s Orlando Free Fall ride, which is 430 feet high. Sampson’s visitation is Saturday at eight a-m in the St. Louis University Bush Student Center, and his funeral is at ten o’clock.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis University’s chess team has become the number one college program in the United States. SLU’s (slew) winning team at this year’s President’s Cup was comprised of six grandmasters. Co-hosted by the United States Chess Federation, the President’s Cup is an annual invitational team championship open to the top four U-S schools from the most recent Pan-American Intercollegiate Team Chess Championship. SLU won the Pan American championship with a perfect score in January.
(Poplar Bluff, MO) -- Employees from a southeast Missouri company have teamed up to donate 20 thousand dollars to support Kentucky tornado victims. They are from Mid Continent Steel and Wire in Poplar Bluff. The company, the largest nail maker in the country, is also donating a wide variety of nails to housing projects planned in Kentucky as a result of tornadoes that struck the state nearly four months ago. Hundreds of people remain in temporary housing, including travel trailers, hotel rooms, and state parks.