(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to charges he rigged online bids for work done for the General Services Administration. Alan Gaines entered a guilty plea to the federal indictment in U-S District Court in Minneapolis. Gaines admitted he conspired with others to rig bids at online public auctions of surplus government equipment conducted by the G-S-A between July 2012 and May 2018. Gaines is the third person to enter a guilty plea in the case. He admitted violating the Sherman Act and faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner won’t be allowed to pursue gun charges against a couple who confronted a crowd while holding weapons. The Missouri Supreme Court denied Gardner’s request to be allowed to handle the case against Mark and Patricia McCloskey. Lower courts had determined she had a conflict of interest because she had mentioned the McCloskeys in campaign fundraising emails. The couple held their guns while standing on their lawn one night last summer. Former U-S Attorney Richard Callahan will serve as a special prosecutor and will be the one deciding whether to pursue criminal charges against the St. Louis couple.
(Rock Port, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson will be heading to a rural area near Rock Port this (Thursday) morning. Parson will be there to tour a major levee along the Missouri River known as L-536. Governor Parson will meet with farmers impacted by the massive 2019 flooding. The Missouri Farm Bureau says more than one-point-four million acres of farmland in the state went unplanted in 2019 due to the flooding. Tarkio Congressman Sam Graves says flood control and navigation must be the top priority for the U-S Army Corps of Engineers along the Missouri River. An estimated 578-million tons of goods are shipped by barges annually. Parson and Graves have both repeatedly criticized the Corps.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor says rural broadband is a top priority for his administration. Governor Parson traveled to Vandalia Wednesday for a broadband announcement with Charter Communications. The governor announced high-speed broadband internet access for the Vandalia community, through Charter. Governor Parson says rural northeast Missouri is seeing the fruits of the labor his administration has been focusing on. Vandalia, which has about 41-hundred residents, is south of Hannibal.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A southeast Missouri man has been found guilty of a 2018 murder at a Hardee’s restaurant. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Ben Lewis presided over the bench trial. He found 43-year-old Anthony Levar Sinks guilty of shooting Derwin Alexander Simmons to death August 1st, 2018. The defense argued Sinks shot Simmons in self-defense following an altercation inside the restaurant. Sinks’ ex-wife was planning to move herself and her son to live with Simmons in Liberty Township, Ohio. Sinks told the court Simmons had said he had a concealed weapon and when he reached his arm behind his back, Sinks shot him five times.