(Jefferson City, MO) -- Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100 million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads. Mo-DOT plans to spend a total of ten billion dollars over the next five years to fix some of Missouri’s roads and bridges. The federal infrastructure law also includes seven-point-three billion dollars for Missouri’s roads, bridges, and airports -- along with broadband expansion. Waters says while rural roads have not been neglected by the transportation commission in the past, they have not received enough money to keep them properly upgraded.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Cerner in Kansas City has agreed to pay to remedy findings of racial hiring in Missouri and Kansas. The healthcare software and I-T company will pay one-point-eight-six million dollars in back pay and interest to settle federal violations in discriminatory hiring practices against Black and Asian job applicants. The U-S Department of Labor reported that between 2015 and 2019 -- Cerner “systematically” discriminated against qualified Black and Asian applicants at its five facilities in Missouri and Kansas. Oracle acquired Cerner this past June.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- One benefit of the federal disaster declaration following the recent St. Louis-area flooding is that people whose jobs were impacted can get compensation. Residents in the city of St. Louis -- as well as St. Louis and St. Charles counties -- who saw their employment lost or interrupted by the severe weather and flooding last month can apply for up to 28 weeks of Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or D-U-A. It’s only available to survivors who are not eligible for regular state unemployment insurance. To file a D-U-A claim, contact one of the Department of Labor regional claims centers in Jefferson City, Kansas City, St. Louis, or Springfield, or visit the Missouri Recovery Portal at recovery.mo.gov.
(UNDATED) -- Two events in the sky will collide this week. One of the best meteor showers of the year is back. The Perseids shooting stars become active in mid-July to September. The peak time is this Friday night into Saturday morning. About 50 to 100 fireballs per hour are expected as early as Ten p-m Friday and into the hours before dawn on Saturday. A full moon Thursday night could outshine the shooting stars falling at the same time.