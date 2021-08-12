(Kansas City, MO) -- A federal grand jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Missouri man for a hate crime for shooting a teenager. Twenty-five-year-old Malachi Robinson is accused of trying to kill the victim because of his sexual orientation. Robinson could be given a life sentence if he is convicted. He also faces federal firearms charges.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor has announced 30-million dollars to support the state's health care system and professionals, as they battle the current COVID hospital strain. Federal dollars from the CARES Act will fund the program, which Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday in Jefferson City. The governor says Missouri is committing 15-million dollars to provide health care staffing for all Missouri-licensed or C-M-S-certified critical access, acute care, and long-term care hospitals.
(Kirksville, MO) -- Divers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol have recovered the body of a 64-year-old man who drowned Monday in Forest Lake. Steven Puckett of Unionville went under while he was swimming and didn’t resurface. Forest Lake is located in Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville. Witnesses told investigators they spotted Puckett and another person struggling in the water. They were able to get the other person to a boat, but couldn’t save Puckett.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Justice Department has shut down a dog breeder in McDonald County. Commercial breeder Andre Damrill of Magic Puppies was accused of repeatedly violating the Animal Care Facilities Act. State investigators report finding inhumane conditions for dozens of dogs when they visited the operation. The remaining living dogs were rescued after a preliminary injunction was awarded. Damrill repeatedly refused inspections by Department of Agriculture officials. When they visited July 14th they found the bodies of several dogs on the property.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- An incentive to get a COVID vaccination is being dangled by St. Joseph-based Mosaic Life Care. Mosaic, along with Missouri Western State University and the Chiefs, will hold a vaccination clinic during Chiefs training camp Thursday in St. Joseph. Mosaic chief medical officer Dr. Davin Turner hopes the clinic will spur interest in getting vaccinated. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to meet three Chiefs players. Only 20 percent of Buchanan County residents are fully vaccinated, well below the state average of 42 percent. The free clinic will take place at Missouri Western between 11:30 a-m and 2:00 p-m. You must make an appointment on the Mosaic website.