(Kansas City, MO) -- Members of the Kansas City Council are said to be looking at across-the-board budget cuts as one option to deal with a shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Ideas from furloughs to a reduction in recycling services were considered during a meeting Wednesday. City leaders asked all department heads in June to start finding ways to reduce their spending by about four-and-a-half percent. They were going to meet and re-asses in 60 days. That’s what Wednesday’s meeting at City Hall was about.
(Gainesville, MO) -- The third man accused of killing a 73-year-old Ozark County man has pleaded guilty. Prosecutors say Tylor Rynard was the one who shot the victim in the head two years ago in an ambush attack. When Rynard was taken into custody in Florida, they found a gun and checks written on the banking account of Lawrence Brostedt. Investigators say Rynard and two others robbed Brostedt after shooting him in the head. The elderly man’s body was found wrapped in a tarp. The two other suspects have already been sentenced.
(Jacksonville, FL) -- Florida-based national discount department store Stein Mart has filed for bankruptcy and announced plans to close its 281 stores in 30 states. It filed for Chapter 11 Wednesday, blaming the downturn in the economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Stein Mart specializes in clothing, shoes and housewares. It has three stores in Missouri. The company was founded 112 years ago in Mississippi and had about 84 hundred employees as of May 30th.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling in an arson case. Mehrdad Fotoohighiam and his lawyers had challenged a circuit court ruling awarding a woman two-and-three-quarters million dollars. Fotoohighiam had been accused of ordering another person to burn down Marcia Green’s mobile home in 2014. The Supreme Court decided the lower court was right when it ruled in Green’s favor and rejected the request for a new trial.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Three people connected to the death of group home resident Carl DeBrodie will be sentenced in federal court next month. Sherry Paulo and Anthony R. Flores admitted they let DeBrodie died four years ago when his health was obviously failing. When his body was found in a Fulton storage unit in 2017, a state and federal investigation led authorities to those two and Anthony R-K Flores. The three admitted lying to Medicaid authorities about visits they hadn’t actually made to DeBrodie so they could collect payments, even though he was dead.